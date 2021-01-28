SugarCRM Launches SugarPredict to Take the Guesswork Out of Sales with AI for All

CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA - Media OutReach - 28 January 2021 - SugarCRM Inc., the innovator of time-aware CX, today announced the launch of SugarPredict, the first data-fueled AI for CRM. SugarPredict delivers new levels of prediction accuracy without the time, cost, and technical expertise typically required for companies to take advantage of AI.

Fifty-two percent of sales leaders say their CRM is costing them lost revenue, according to new research from SugarCRM that examines the lack of customer visibility that plagues most companies. The quality and consistency of the data entered by CRM users can create challenges for basic AI systems. SugarPredict takes a different approach by enriching customer data with additional attributes that results in more comprehensive and consistent AI models. SugarPredict provides accurate predictions, even with limited first-party data, while diligently guarding the privacy and security of company and customer information.

"AI can solve a number of sales and marketing barriers today, putting it at the heart of CRM," said Paul Greenberg, president of the 56 Group and author of CRM at the Speed of Light. "Sales teams that lean into AI-powered CRM can take advantage of the lead insights and opportunity models that give them a significant competitive advantage."

As the first of many SugarPredict-powered capabilities in Sugar Sell, the technology is being used to take the guesswork out of lead prioritization, lead Ideal Customer Profile (ICP) alignment, and opportunity-to-close-won scoring. SugarPredict analyzes historical account, deal, and company data to accurately predict which leads are most likely to become customers. Lead scoring is based on similarity to historical conversions (converted leads or closed-won opportunities), while ideal customer profile matching identifies leads that are similar to a company's past and current customer bases.

"SugarPredict helps companies replace a fragmented, out-of-date, and incomplete picture with a sharply focused understanding of both their customers and business," said Craig Charlton, CEO of SugarCRM. "We've made significant product investments, over the last year, to democratize AI to drive business performance and enable predictability for companies of all sizes."

"Like many companies in the manufacturing business Bishop-Wisecarver is always looking for ways to work smarter and faster than the competition", said Niegel Leoncio, CRM Manager for Bishop-Wisecarver. "We are excited about the launch of SugarPredict, which places the power of AI into the hands of sales and service teams so they can drive better results and a better customer experience."

SugarPredict leverages Sugar's time-aware CX platform which provides a full historical record of all change events related to customers and customer-facing processes. SugarPredict for sales force automation, marketing automation, and customer service applications is based on technology from last summer's acquisition of Node.io. SugarPredict is free for Sugar Sell customers and will roll out to Sugar Market and Sugar Serve customers later this year.

Learn more about SugarPredict here.





About SugarCRM

SugarCRM's time-aware sales, marketing and service software helps companies deliver a high-definition (HD-CX) customer experience. For mid-market and enterprise companies that want a CX-driven platform, Sugar gives teams the time-aware customer data they need to achieve a clear view of the customer and reach new levels of business performance and predictability, and increase customer lifetime value.

More than 4,500 companies in 120 countries rely on SugarCRM. Based in Silicon Valley, SugarCRM is backed by Accel-KKR.