Suicide Prevention Day - TherapyRoute.com is Committed to Changing the Narrative

Join TherapyRoute.com in breaking the silence on suicide. Learn how to help prevent suicide and access helpful resources for readers and anyone else struggling.

Every year, on September 10th, the world unites for World Suicide Prevention Day. This year's theme, championed by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP), is "Change the Narrative" (#StartTheConversation). This powerful call to action reflects the urgent need to address the impact of suicide and break the silence surrounding mental health struggles.

A global crisis with devastating consequences

Suicide is a global public health problem of staggering proportions. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 703,000 people die by suicide each year; one life lost every 40 seconds. Suicide is the leading cause of death among young people aged 15-29, tragically cutting lives with immense potential short.

These statistics paint a grim picture, but they don't capture the entire story. Behind each number lies a human story - a loved one lost, a family shattered, and a community left reeling. Suicide prevention is not just a public health issue, it's a call to action for all.

Changing the narrative by building a world where hope prevails

Promoting a more compassionate understanding of suicide is no straightforward ask, but it can no longer be ignored. Individuals and communities can change societal attitudes towards showing vulnerability and asking for help and promote access to resources. Here are some strategies that anyone can apply to make a difference:





Open up: Talking openly about mental health and suicide is so important. It helps get rid of the shame that stops people from getting help.





Talking openly about mental health and suicide is so important. It helps get rid of the shame that stops people from getting help. Spread the word: Educate everyone about suicide prevention, what to look for, and where to find help. This way, people can recognise warning signs and help others.





Educate everyone about suicide prevention, what to look for, and where to find help. This way, people can recognise warning signs and help others. Stop the blame game: Forget the idea that people who consider suicide are weak. Suicide is a serious illness, not a character flaw.





Forget the idea that people who consider suicide are weak. Suicide is a serious illness, not a character flaw. Make help easy to find: Everyone needs access to affordable mental health care, including hotlines, counselling, and therapy.





Everyone needs access to affordable mental health care, including hotlines, counselling, and therapy. Build a support network: Building strong, supportive communities plays a pivotal role in suicide prevention by offering emotional support, encouragement, and a sense of belonging.





Building strong, supportive communities plays a pivotal role in suicide prevention by offering emotional support, encouragement, and a sense of belonging. Tackle the root causes: Poverty, inequality, and discrimination can make people feel worse. Addressing these issues will save lives.





Poverty, inequality, and discrimination can make people feel worse. Addressing these issues will save lives. Tech for good: Technology can be a powerful tool for suicide prevention. TherapyRoute.com is one example of how online platforms can connect individuals with therapists and resources, breaking down barriers to care.





Technology can be a powerful tool for suicide prevention. TherapyRoute.com is one example of how online platforms can connect individuals with therapists and resources, breaking down barriers to care. Hope is real: People can recover from suicidal thoughts. Sharing stories of hope shows others that they're not alone and getting better is possible.







Dos and don'ts when reporting on or talking about suicide

TherapyRoute.com wants to encourage safe and direct open communication. Talking about or reporting on suicide must not cause harm or trigger suicidal thoughts in others.

Here are some guidelines:





Dos:

Use appropriate language: Avoid "committed suicide" or "successful/unsuccessful attempt." Instead, say "died by suicide" or "made an attempt."





Avoid "committed suicide" or "successful/unsuccessful attempt." Instead, say "died by suicide" or "made an attempt." Focus on prevention: Highlight resources and support available to empower individuals to seek help and reduce the sense of isolation. Asking for help shows courage and strength, not weakness.





Highlight resources and support available to empower individuals to seek help and reduce the sense of isolation. Asking for help shows courage and strength, not weakness. Emphasise hope and recovery: Share stories of people who have overcome suicidal ideation to inspire those in crisis and show that recovery is possible.





Share stories of people who have overcome suicidal ideation to inspire those in crisis and show that recovery is possible. Be mindful of placement: Avoid prominently featuring suicide stories on front or landing pages.





Avoid prominently featuring suicide stories on front or landing pages. Provide context: Explain the complexity of factors linked to suicidal thoughts, such as mental health conditions, substance abuse, and social stressors.

Don'ts:

Sensationalise: Avoid dramatic or sensational language or public memorials that might contributes to a romanticisation of suicide, making it more appealing to vulnerable individuals. Young people are especially susceptible.





Avoid dramatic or sensational language or public memorials that might contributes to a romanticisation of suicide, making it more appealing to vulnerable individuals. Young people are especially susceptible. Detail methods: This can provide dangerous information to vulnerable individuals.





This can provide dangerous information to vulnerable individuals. Triggering content: Refrain from sharing graphic images or details that could be distressing.





Refrain from sharing graphic images or details that could be distressing. Blame or shame: Avoid implying that individuals are responsible for their suicidal thoughts or actions, as this can discourage people from seeking help.

Breaking the silence at TherapyRoute.com

"We want to start these conversations," says Enzo Sinisi, a clinical psychologist and Founding Director of TherapyRoute.com. "Destigmatising mental health, encouraging open discussion, and providing accessible support will change the narrative on suicide."





"You are not alone - start the conversation with TherapyRoute.com"

“If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please know that help is available. You are not alone. If you're unsure where to begin, TherapyRoute.com can be your first step. We offer a bridge to connect with qualified therapists worldwide who can provide guidance and support on your journey back to hope,” he says.





Here are some resources for immediate assistance:

TherapyRoute.com Hotline Page: https://www.therapyroute.com/article/helplines-suicide-hotlines-and-crisis-lines-from-around-the-world

Together, through open conversation, compassion, and access to resources, we can create a world where hope prevails, and suicide prevention becomes a reality.

About TherapyRoute.com

TherapyRoute.com is a user-friendly online directory that simplifies the search for qualified therapists worldwide. Our mission is to empower individuals to prioritise their mental well-being by connecting them with the right mental health professional. Visit TherapyRoute.com to find a therapist near you.

