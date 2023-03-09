Suissebase Euro & USD Crypto Business Exchange & Merchant Processing Launch

SuisseBase has announced a new update to its euro and USD crypto business exchange and merchant processing platform. It provides efficient trading with deep liquidity and access to over 40 tradable assets.

—

The latest move provides businesses with an all-in-one ecosystem for buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies. Users manage their portfolios through an accessible interface with digital assets secured by bank-grade protocols.

More information can be found at: https://suissebase.ch

The new update from SuisseBase comes as the corporate space continues to adapt to the impact of decentralized finance. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other forms of alternative coins (altcoins) have large market capitalization and use state-of-the-art technology to reshape finance for businesses across sectors.

SuisseBase announced the move in an effort to reduce the complexity of cryptocurrency and allow more businesses to leverage the inherent benefits. This includes accessing advanced protection through the decentralized nature of blockchain.

Daily withdrawals are available with the latest version of the site, with 24/7 support provided alongside a full onboarding process.

Businesses can use the updated SuisseBase platform to reduce reliance on intermediaries and reduce the cost of transaction authentication. Companies investing in cryptocurrency or using it for transactions can also eliminate processing fees.

A central focal point of the platform update is accessibility and security. Investments are overseen by a relationship manager who provides guidance on how to use the exchange. They are a point of contact for clients who have questions or concerns.

Additional details are provided at: https://linktr.ee/suissebase

SuisseBase is an independent asset exchange that connects users to a network of liquidity providers. Businesses can use the site as an end-to-end solution to add Bitcoin or other digital assets to their balance sheets.

The team behind the new update has years of experience in military, law, and finance. They ensured the use of cryptographic key materials and store them offline for additional protection. Additionally, the exchange implements government-standard security protocols and access control measures.

A spokesperson for the platform states: “Every asset available on the platform has passed multiple rounds of due diligence, both from internal as well as external evaluators. The digital assets available to invest in via Suissebase are some of the most promising projects in Web3.”

Interested parties can book an appointment here.

Disclaimer: The information provided on this page does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, trading advice, or any other sort of advice and it should not be treated as such. This content is the opinion of a third party and this site does not recommend that any specific cryptocurrency should be bought, sold, or held, or that any crypto investment should be made. The Crypto market is high risk, with high-risk and unproven projects. Readers should do their own research and consult a professional financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Contact Info:

Name: Benjamin Bar

Email: Send Email

Organization: Innovative Concepts AG dba Suissebase.ch

Address: 5 Place de la Synagogue, Genève, Genève 1204, Switzerland

Website: https://www.suissebase.ch



Release ID: 89081236

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.