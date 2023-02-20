Sumatraafood to Compete in Malaysia Culinary World Cup 2023

—

Sumatraafood is pleased to be invited to compete in the Malaysian Rendang category at the upcoming Malaysia Culinary World Cup. The event will take place from 21 - 23 February 2023, at the World Trade Center in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia Culinary World Cup 21-23 February 2023 in Kuala Lumpur



The Malaysian Rendang category is part of the Guinness Book of Records attempt for the world's largest cooking competition. Participants will battle it out to see who can make the best rendang dish, with a panel of expert judges to determine the winner. Sumatraafood is proud to be a part of this prestigious event and looks forward to showcasing their unique rendang recipes.

The Malaysian Rendang category calls for dishes that are richly flavorful and intensely spiced with an array of spices like chilli, ginger, galangal and lemongrass among others. It also requires ingredients such as coconut milk, beef or buffalo meat and fresh herbs like kaffir lime leaves or pandan leaves. To ensure a delicious and authentic flavor, all ingredients must be carefully prepared according to traditional methods.

Sumatraafood has successfully developed its local delicacy into a well-known RTE (Ready To Eat) brand over the years and is confident that their rendition of Malaysian rendang will not only impress but also satisfy food lovers worldwide.

Sumatraa RTE Sambal Daging Dendeng

In addition to having their recipes judged by renowned chefs, participants may also have an opportunity to win exclusive prizes such as free trips for two persons on any AirAsia flight destinations or even a chance at being crowned as ‘The Best Culinary Artist’!

Sumatraafood hopes that through participating in this cooking competition, they can inspire Malaysians by encouraging them not only to appreciate but also to experience traditional delicacies with modern adaptations. This is part of Sumatraafood’s commitment to preserving our culture while continuing its passion for creating innovative fusion dishes that appeal to everyone’s palate.

For more information on Sumatraafood's participation at Malaysia Culinary World Cup 2023, please visit: https://www.bersatuculinary.com/

About Sumatraafood:

Founded by Mr. Syaifullah in 2018, Sumatraafood developed a ready-to-eat Curry Beef Paste Recipe so Malaysian travelers abroad can taste the homeland's local delicacy. Since its inception, Sumatraafood has been committed to introducing traditional Malay cuisine with modern adaptations and supporting the local community. By bringing together tradition with creative innovation through quality ingredients, bold flavors, and expert techniques, Sumatraafood has become one of Malaysia's leading RTE brands over the years. With its success in developing local delicacies into well-known RTE products, Sumatraafood plans to further improve their product line by introducing a chicken version of their rendang. Sumatraafood is also looking to export their products to countries like the United States, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Taiwan, and Indonesia.

Mr Syaifullah (3rd from right) and team





