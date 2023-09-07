Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management Selects Virtu Financial for Global Execution, Workflow, and Analytics

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), a leading provider of global, multi-asset financial services that delivers liquidity and innovative, transparent products across the complete investment cycle to the global markets, today announced that Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management (SMTAM), one of the largest asset managers in Asia, has successfully deployed Virtu’s Triton Valor execution management system (EMS), Trading Analytics, POSIT Alert, and global equity execution algorithms.



The implementation leverages Virtu’s Triton Valor EMS to centralize the full global suite of investment tools including integrated Algo Wheel routing, pre-trade and post-trade Trading Analytics, RFQ, liquidity sourcing and algorithmic equity execution.

Triton Valor is the latest iteration of Virtu’s best-in-class, global, broker neutral, multi-asset EMS. Triton Valor combines Virtu’s cutting-edge liquidity sourcing, execution analytics, and workflow solutions into one unified and customizable execution interface.

Kenji Takeda, Head of Equity Trading Team, commented, “By implementing Virtu’s investment suite, we have seen our workflow improve to a level we never thought we would be able to achieve. Triton Valor is fast, efficient, and well connected to all venues. It provides cutting-edge functionality while remaining easy-to-use. We are impressed with how customizable Triton is and how fast Virtu responds to our request, greatly streamlining our trading workflow. We are excited to expand the use of the Virtu products internally across asset classes and within Japan.”

In addition to Triton Valor, SMTAM leverages Virtu’s newly released, global suite of equity algorithms across Asia Pacific, Europe, Canada, Latin America, and the United States.

Douglas A. Cifu, CEO of Virtu Financial, commented, “We are very grateful to the SMTAM team for integrating and adopting our best-in-class platform across their workflows. It is very humbling to see our multi-year investments in these products and in the important Japanese market being rewarded, and I thank all of my global colleagues for creating this important partnership with such a prestigious client.”

Phil Chevalier, Co-Head of Virtu Execution Services APAC, said, “We continue to expand our product offering in the region and this partnership with SMTAM exemplifies Virtu’s ability to deliver real value to the local investment community in Japan. Our client-centric approach remains at the core, ensuring we listen to our clients, create tailored solutions, and utilize automation to enhance efficiency, scale, and lower costs.”

About Virtu Financial

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management is one of the largest asset managers in Asia, with over 85.9 trillion yen in assets under management as of the end of March 2023.

As a responsible institutional investor, we actively engage in ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) activities from global perspective through constructive dialogue with companies and collaboration with international organizations. We will seek to shape an asset management for the new era and foster a truly prosperous and sustainable society for the sake of maximizing our clients' long-term investment returns.



