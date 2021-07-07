'Summer Lovecation' at Stanley Plaza

Seaside Tea & Wine Tastings plus KKBOX Music Fiesta

Amazing summer happenings for lovers, besties and families, with seaside tea and wine tastings, and pet-friendly and family DIY workshops on four consecutive Sundays

Four outdoor gigs in two weekends with music streaming platform KKBOX, bringing together Jason Chan , Phil Lam , Cath Wong and more to turn up the volume on summer

, , and more to turn up the volume on summer New light installations to style up everyone's Instagram feeds

HONG KONG, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world has embraced the staycation, which has now been tapped as the theme of Stanley Plaza's 'Summer Lovecation' campaign running from July to August. Expect a month-long summer getaway packed with entertainment experiences, including themed workshops held on four consecutive Sundays, four weekend gigs and themed light installations for a lovable summer holiday right here at home.



During July and August, Stanley Plaza is launching the ‘Summer Lovecation’ campaign, featuring themed workshops held on four consecutive Sundays, ‘KKBOX Lossless Music Fiesta’ weekend gigs and new light installations for a lovable summer getaway.

Endless Sunday Fun with an Amazing Entertainment Line-up

During the 'Summer Lovecation' campaign from 17 July to 8 August, visitors will be spoilt for entertainment choice with a variety of themed workshops held on four consecutive Sundays, perfect for a crafty summer holiday with everyone's loved ones, furry friends, besties and kids – only at Stanley Plaza. The amazing Sunday happenings include tea and wine tastings, family and pet-themed workshops and more.

During the first two Sundays, visitors may treat their fluffy friends with a unique DIY present at two pet-themed workshops: the sensational 'Pet Collar Workshop' and the unique 'Pet Toys DIY Workshop'. For families, local illustrator Wendy Wan will host the 'Kiddie Art Jamming' watercolour session, followed by the 'Printed Handkerchief DIY Workshop' and 'Coffee Grounds Soap Workshop' curated in collaboration with The Chief Project and Eco-Greenergy respectively – all adding up to an impactful, fun-drenched family outing.

Next up on the remaining two Sundays are tea and wine tastings – currently a hot trend among hipsters and fashionistas. Tea specialists from Yú Teahouse will take participants on a journey into the world of tea, exploring the five most popular tea varieties (including green, white, oolong and black), along with basic tea brewing skills. During the wine tasting session, visitors will get to sample much-loved Japanese sakes, whiskies and other popular sprits. What's more, niche gin label Perfume Trees Gin will offer a proper gin tasting along with gin-making demonstrations, blind tastings and more. Tea and alcohol connoisseurs should be sure to mark their calendars.

By signing up on a designated website (start date: 12 July, 12:00nn) and spending $500 or more at Stanley Plaza or Murray House using an electronic payment method within 14 days before the workshop of choice, customers can participate in the workshop by presenting original machine-printed receipts from different merchants. Limited quotas are available, and enrolment is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Hot Gigs & Light Installations

Stanley Plaza is joining hands with music streaming platform KKBOX for the first time to present the 'KKBOX Lossless Music Fiesta' running for two consecutive weekends on 14, 15, 21 and 22 August and featuring a hot line-up including the likes of Jason Chan, Phil Lam, Cath Wong and more. Get ready to jam with friends and turn up the volume on your own 'Summer Lovecation'.

In addition, Stanley Plaza will be brightened up with new light installations, notably the one on the first floor made with more than 80 slides projecting colourful sun rays by day and dreamy sparkles as night falls, transforming this seaside spot into the perfect Insta-perfect day trip destination. Follow @stanleyplazahk on Instagram for the latest event updates and adverse weather arrangement.

