Summit Ascent's Phenomenal Success in Asiamoney's Asia Outstanding Companies Poll 2021

HONG KONG, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Ascent Holdings Limited ("Summit Ascent", the "Group" or "Company") (Hong Kong Stock Exchange code: 102) is pleased to announce that the Group has been named as one of the first companies for a dual-recognition in the "Asia's Outstanding Companies Poll 2021" organised by the Asiamoney Magazine. For the first time, the Group was names as the Most Outstanding Company in Hong Kong - Casinos & Gaming Sector and the Most Outstanding Company in Hong Kong – Small / Mid Caps. Being named on the top and only spot in the Casino & Gaming Sector by the prestigious Asiamoney Magazine is a remarkable conquest for a small-cap listed gaming company, where the usual top spot in the sector has been traditionally dominated by established names. It demonstrates that the Group's efforts in integrated resort pre-opening ability, management strategy, commitment to shareholder's value, investor communications and corporate social responsibility, all of which are well regarded within the investment community.

Asiamoney's Asia Outstanding Companies Poll Voting is designed to acknowledge listed companies that have excelled in areas such as financial performance, management team excellence, IR activities and CSR initiatives. Some 1,071 fund managers, buy-side analysts, bankers and research analysts took part in the voting which concluded on 16 July 2021. In total, over 5,787 votes were received for publicly listed companies across 13 markets in Asia. The results recognised 190 companies from thirteen Asian jurisdictions including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore etc. as being the most outstanding in their sectors and in their market. Among all the winners, only 13 companies from Hong Kong were on the list and Summit Ascent has been named twice on the winner list.

Mr. Andrew Lo, Deputy Chairman of Summit Ascent, said, "Being named in the top and only spot by Asiamoney in the Casinos & Gaming Sector is an extraordinary achievement, because every vote we have received by investors is a vote of confidence in us. It is now proven that the Group's vision to operate integrated resorts in Asia, including Russia and, potentially, the Philippines, has been in the right direction when looking for growth in integrated resorts. Undoubtedly, Primorye Integrated Entertainment Zone and Manila's Entertainment City are gaming hubs on the rise in Asia. Backed by Suncity, Summit Ascent is in the perfect position to capture returns for shareholders in the long run."

Summit Ascent Holdings Limited ("Summit Ascent") is a subsidiary of Suncity Group Holdings Limited ("Suncity", HKEx: 1383). Summit Ascent holds 77.5% in Tigre de Cristal, currently the largest integrated resort located in the Primorye Integrated Entertainment Zone of the Russian Far East. Situated midway from the Vladivostok International Airport to Vladivostok city, the administrative centre of the Russian Far East, Tigre de Cristal is ideally located geographically in the heart of Northeast Asia.

Summit Ascent holds a gaming license granted by the Russian government for an indefinite period, and Tigre de Cristal has opened for business since late 2015, offering a broad range of gaming options on a 24/7 basis. Tigre de Cristal has been certified as a five-star hotel with retail offerings, food and beverage outlets, private club, and named "Russia's Leading Resort" by World Travel Awards.

