Sumo Logic Named a Challenger in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO), the SaaS analytics platform to enable reliable and secure cloud-native applications, today announced it has been included for the first time and positioned by Gartner in the Challengers Quadrant of the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability.1



“We believe that our position as a Challenger is a testament to Sumo Logic’s ability to provide enterprises with cloud-native tools to deliver reliable digital experiences at scale,” said Erez Barak, VP of Product Development for Observability at Sumo Logic. “Full-stack observability starts with simplifying how logs, metrics and traces are collected to give organizations every advantage available to manage modern applications.”

As a cloud-native SaaS analytics platform, Sumo Logic turns machine-generated data, including logs, metrics, and traces, into real-time insights. The platform addresses the complexity of digital transformation, modern applications and cloud migration by helping customers ensure application reliability and manage and optimize multi-cloud infrastructures.

Barak continued, “Our strategy to embrace open source and establish OpenTelemetry as our collection standard, and deliver customers the power to control data costs – anchored by our cloud-native heritage – are just a few examples of what distinguishes us in the industry and cements our place in modern application management and full-stack observability.”

The APM and Observability Challengers quadrant comprises vendors with broad market reach and large deployments. Vendors in this quadrant typically have strong execution capabilities and a significant sales and brand presence garnered from the company as a whole, if not directly from its APM-related activities. Some vendors previously may have been among the top performers in the market and, thus, offer broad product portfolios. Vendors in this quadrant may be transforming their product offerings and market focus. In some cases, their APM offerings are often positioned as elements of a larger solution that may even extend beyond the boundaries of ITOM.

