Sun Life Hong Kong Announces New General Manager for Life and Health

HONG KONG, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life Hong Kong Limited ("Sun Life Hong Kong" or "the Company") announced today that the Company has appointed Christine Yeung as General Manager, Life and Health, effective today.



Christine Yeung is appointed General Manager, Life and Health of Sun Life Hong Kong Limited.

Christine possesses immense experience in the life insurance industry, ranging from actuarial functions, internal audits, product proposition strategy and development, client experience and digital strategic initiatives, agency channel management, GBA business development and distribution management. Christine has held various senior positions with major insurance companies in Hong Kong including FTLife, where she was Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Product Officer. Prior to that, she served at multinational insurers such as AIA and Manulife, spearheading their product proposition strategy and the development of both Hong Kong and regional markets.

In her new capacity, Christine will lead her teams to expand the Company's Life and Health business, while also devising strategies to ensure distributors understand the breadth and depth of differentiated products and services so that the right solutions are offered to meet client needs. Christine's outstanding leadership and in-depth understanding of the industry will help transform the client experience journey, enhance client satisfaction and loyalty, as well as further differentiate the Sun Life brand from other insurers. She will also be responsible for driving Sun Life Hong Kong's business strategy for the Greater Bay Area, seeking to capture related market opportunities as part of the Company's sustainable growth engine.

Steven Fong, General Manager of Distribution, has resigned to pursue other opportunities. His successor will be announced at a later date.

Clement Lam, Chief Executive Officer of Sun Life Hong Kong Limited, said, "We are delighted to welcome Christine onboard. She possesses wide-ranging experience in the life insurance industry, which will be invaluable to us as we expand our Life and Health business as well as our GBA business. Christine's appointment will further enhance the sustainable development of our business and create long-term value to capture growth opportunities. On behalf of the management team, I would like to thank Steven for his contributions to our business in Hong Kong and wish him all the very best for the future."

Christine Yeung, General Manager, Life and Health of Sun Life Hong Kong Limited, said, "I am excited to join Sun Life Hong Kong to spearhead the Life and Health business and transform client experience journey. I intend to work closely with my teams to drive greater impact for clients and capitalize on new opportunities in the Greater Bay Area, as well as developing differentiated new products and services that will help clients achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives."

