Sun Life Hong Kong Join Forces With HKFWS To Improve Family Mental Wellness During COVID-19 Pandemic

HONG KONG, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life Hong Kong Limited ("the Company" or "Sun Life Hong Kong") today announced that the Company will donate CAD$25,000 (or approximately HKD$150,000) to support a series of community activities organized by the Hong Kong Family Welfare Society ("HKFWS"). The HKFWS' latest survey[1], announced on April 28, found that both adults and children have encountered challenges on mental health during the pandemic. Through supporting HKFWS' series of community activities for the needy and underprivileged families, the Company hopes to bring positivity and improve mental wellness in families.



Haymans Fung (right), Chief Marketing and Digital Officer of Sun Life Hong Kong, and Annie Lo (left), Head of Development of the Hong Kong Family Welfare Society, are pleased to join hands together to promote family mental wellbeing in the community.

The HKFWS will be organizing community activities for grassroots families - such as family day camp, couple workshop and small group activities for parents and kids, tentatively scheduled for launch by phases starting May 2021. These activities provide opportunities for participants to learn to cope with negative thinking and stress, as well as techniques in communications to enhance family relationships.

Haymans Fung, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer of Sun Life Hong Kong, said, "Rooted in Hong Kong for 129 years, we are committed to helping clients achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives. Hong Kongers are facing unprecedented challenges as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. While life can be difficult at times, the importance of mental health should never be neglected. We are pleased to join hands with HKFWS in bringing the needed services and support to local families. "

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2020, Sun Life had total AUM of CAD$1,247 billion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF. Sun Life Financial Inc. is the holding company of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. Sun Life Hong Kong Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada.

[1] https://www.hkfws.org.hk/news/press-release/press_release_20210428

