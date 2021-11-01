Sun Life Hong Kong to support unemployed diabetics in an effort to care for the disadvantaged in society

HONG KONG, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life Hong Kong Limited ("Sun Life Hong Kong" or the "Company") announced today that the Company will donate HK$80,000 to Diabetes Hongkong to support the charitable organization's Emergency Blood Glucose Monitoring Assistance Program for the Unemployed. The program aims to mitigate the financial pressure faced by unemployed diabetic patients so that they can continue to manage their condition through self-monitoring of blood glucose, thereby avoiding or reducing the incidence of complications.

Pursuant to the program, each eligible diabetic patient will receive a cash coupon of HK$500 for the purchase of diabetic test strips and lancets. It is expected to benefit a total of 160 cases or families. Those wishing to apply for the assistance program can contact Diabetes Hongkong.

Clement Lam, Chief Executive Officer of Sun Life Hong Kong Limited, said, "Sun Life is focused on promoting prevention and care to help build a healthier community. The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a blow to local livelihoods and the economy. This economic adversity has left some Hong Kong people vulnerable, whilst also increasing the burden on patients with chronic diseases such as diabetes. In view of this, we have joined hands with Diabetes Hongkong to provide timely assistance to patients in need and help them ride out the storm, doing our bit to combat diabetes."

Dr. Jason Ng, President of Diabetes Hongkong, said, "According to statistics, one in ten people in Hong Kong has diabetes. Clinical studies have also confirmed that early and consistent control of diabetes can effectively reduce the risk of complications. Therefore, we encourage patients to manage their condition through daily self-monitoring. Continuous health monitoring is critical for diabetic patients, who often need to bear higher medical expenses than otherwise healthy individuals. Unemployment will undoubtedly add to their burden and affect their health. I am grateful to Sun Life Hong Kong for its generous donation, which will enables us to serve more diabetic patients in need to enhance the prevention and treatment of diabetes."

Sun Life Hong Kong has been providing Diabetes Hongkong with ongoing support to promote diabetes prevention in the community and raise public awareness of the need to foster healthy lifestyles through a variety of activities. These include sponsoring the organization's publication of a children's picture book titled Is Something Wrong with Granny?!, as well as making a donation to the organization through an online campaign called 'Step up for Healthier Living'.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, Mainland China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2021, Sun Life had total AUM of C$1.36 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF. Sun Life Financial Inc. is the holding company of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. Sun Life Hong Kong Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada.

