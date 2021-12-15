Sun Life Hong Kong Wins "Best Company for Women" and "Most Respected Organizations Award" Alongside Multiple Industry Accolades

***Recognitions underline comprehensive capabilities and unparalleled strength to fulfill client's protection and financial needs***

HONG KONG, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life Hong Kong Limited ("Sun Life Hong Kong" or "the Company") recently garnered eight industry awards in recognition of its success in various areas including branding, marketing, people management, financial education and corporate social responsibility. Among the multiple accolades, the Company was named "Best Company for Women" by the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, and recognized with "Most Respected Organizations Award" by The Hong Kong Management Association, respectively.



Clement Lam, Chief Executive Officer of Sun Life Hong Kong Limited (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

Clement Lam, Chief Executive Officer of Sun Life Hong Kong Limited, said, "These awards recognize our excellent capabilities across diverse aspects and reinforce our commitment to advocating for diversity and inclusion in our corporate culture. We have continually worked to foster a workplace environment that enables everyone in our team to play to their strengths, regardless of background. This enables us to more effectively deliver on our commitment to helping our clients build lifetime protection and live healthier lives through premium products and services. The coming year marks the 130th anniversary of our presence in Hong Kong and, as we look ahead, we will continue to leverage our expertise to improve the financial well-being of our clients for their health protection and retirement."

The list of awards is as follows:

AmCham Women of Influence Awards 2021

Best Company for Women

HKMA 60th + 1 Anniversary Celebration cum Hong Kong Sustainability Award Presentation Ceremony

Most Respected Organizations Award

BENCHMARK Wealth Management Awards 2021

Social Media Engagement – Outstanding Achiever

IFPHK Financial Education Leadership Awards 2021

Corporate Financial Education Leadership – Gold Award

Now BNC Leadership Business Award 2021

Financial Insurance Award of Excellence

The Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2021 by the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers

Outstanding Financial Education Award – Top 3

The Marketing Excellence Awards 2021 by Marketing Magazine

Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility – Bronze

Excellence in Insurance Marketing – Bronze

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing a diverse range of insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, mainland China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of CAD$1.39 trillion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF. Sun Life Financial Inc. is the holding company of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. Sun Life Hong Kong Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada.