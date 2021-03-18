Sun Life Hong Kong's Retirement Offerings Win Multiple Industry Accolades

HONG KONG, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life Hong Kong Limited ("the Company" or "Sun Life Hong Kong") recently garnered numerous industry awards in recognition of its strength and capabilities in different areas including product development, marketing and human resources. At the 11th BENCHMARK Wealth Management Awards, the Company brought home four awards, including the "Qualifying Deferred Annuity Policy (QDAP) -- BEST-IN-CLASS" award.



Betty Lee, Chief Product Officer, Life and Health, Sun Life Hong Kong Limited, pictured at the 11th BENCHMARK Wealth Management Awards.

In addition to the 11th BENCHMARK Wealth Management Awards, the Company also received the "Best Retirement Plan" award at the Insurance Excellence Awards 2020 presented by iMoney Magazine, and the "Excellence Award of Retirement Plans" award at the 01 Gold Medal Awards presented by HK01.

Betty Lee, Chief Product Officer, Life and Health, Sun Life Hong Kong Limited, said, "We are honoured to receive these awards that recognize our excellent performance in providing retirement offerings to our clients. Despite the challenges of the past year, we continue to innovate from within and without to meet the wealth management needs of generations of Hong Kongers, as we have done so in our 129-year history in Hong Kong. As their trusted partner on the retirement journey, we remain committed to leverage our integrated strengths to provide our clients with superior products and services, supporting Hong Kongers with the insights and solutions they need to prepare for the future and live healthier lives."

The list of awards received by Sun Life Hong Kong is as follows:

The 11th BENCHMARK Wealth Management Awards

Qualifying Deferred Annuity Policy (QDAP) -- BEST-IN-CLASS

Human Capital Development -- BEST-IN-CLASS

Social Media Engagement -- BEST-IN-CLASS

Savings Product -- OUTSTANDING ACHIEVER

Insurance Excellence Awards 2020 by iMoney Magazine

Best Retirement Plan

01 Gold Medal Awards by HK01

Excellence Award of Retirement Plans

Excellence Award of Saving Insurance Products

Banking & Finance Awards 2020 by Sky Post

Excellence Award for Digital Promotion Strategy -- Insurance Service

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, Mainland China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2020, Sun Life had total AUM of CAD$1,247 billion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF. Sun Life Financial Inc. is the holding company of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. Sun Life Hong Kong Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada.

Media Contact

Weber Shandwick

Juliana Li

Tel: (852) 2533 9973

Email: JLi2@webershandwick.com

Sun Life Hong Kong Limited

Chelsea Ng

Tel: (852) 2103 8802

Email: Chelsea.PL.Ng@sunlife.com