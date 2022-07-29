Sun Life Launches Agency Legacy Program To Build Multi-generational Advisory Force

New LEGACY Magazine features success stories from Sun Life families on recruiting family members, building teams and providing lifelong Client service.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 29 July 2022 - Sun Life announced the launch of Agency Legacy program which consists of a series of knowledge sharing, digital training and recruitment initiatives, aiming to recruit the next generation of Sun Life advisors and empower them to build multi-generational businesses. As part of the program, Sun Life launched the LEGACY Magazine , providing insight and practical advice about building teams with family members and serving Clients across generations. The magazine includes success stories from Sun Life families across the region, from Hong Kong, Indonesia, and the Philippines. These families of advisors have effectively adopted and executed the principles of the Agency Legacy, which in return can provide life-long services to their Clients.Over Sun Life's 150-year journey in Asia, advisors have built multi-generational businesses. Sun Life Agency Legacy program aims to encourage advisors to recruit members of their family to join the workforce. This not only helps them build multi-generational businesses, but also gives their Clients consistency and reassurance knowing that the next generation of advisors are trustworthy and capable. Meanwhile, second generation advisors will be able to help their parent's business grow, introducing Clients from new generations.In the magazine, Sun Life CEOs share their insight on the latest market trends and explain why Agency Legacy provides huge growth potential for advisors. Sixteen Sun Life families from Hong Kong, Indonesia and the Philippines share their success stories on how to build up generational ties and family businesses within Sun Life."We are excited to launch our Agency Legacy program in Asia. At Sun Life, nurturing and developing talent is top of our mind. The stories from our advisors are truly inspirational to the next generation who build on their success and seek out fulfilling careers, "said Carene Chia, Chief Distribution Officer, Sun Life Asia. "By creating a legacy business, we can ensure our Clients experience continuity from the most passionate and committed allies at Sun Life. We hope these great stories will inspire more families of advisors in the region. Our Agency Legacy program will allow the next generation of advisors to help more people achieve a brighter future."Families featured in the magazine share some remarkable achievements. Many achieved Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), strengthened their businesses by recruiting family members, and became some of the most successful advisors at Sun Life. They share their success with one another, resulting into stronger family ties, happier Clients, financial freedom, and a great sense of personal satisfaction.In addition, a series of seminars and recruitment events will be held to advance the Agency Legacy program this year. Sun Life will also boost digital platforms to better support advisors and enhance Client service.e-magazine link: https://bit.ly/3PI7e8W Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i86htdAxZsM Hashtag: #SunLife

