Suncity voted as Number 1 in Gaming & Lodging Sector in the Institutional Investor 2021 All-Asia Executive Rankings

Suncity Achieved All-Star Status, Also Named as the “Most Honored Company”

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 30 June 2021 - Suncity Group Holdings Limited ("Suncity ", Hong Kong Stock Exchange code: 1383, or the "Group ") together with its subsidiary, Summit Ascent Holdings Limited ("Summit Ascent ", Hong Kong Stock Exchange code: 102), are pleased to announce the exciting news that Suncity and Summit Ascent are named in the "2021 All-Asia Executive Team Rankings " published by the world-renowned financial publication Institutional Investor . Suncity has been ranked as the overall Number 1 in the Gaming and Lodging sector, even with COVID-19 as the backdrop. Suncity attained All-Star status achieving a first-place clean sweep in the combined rankings across all five categories in Best CEO, Best CFO, Best Investor Relations Professional, Best IR Program and Best ESG; and is clearly the most-decorated winner amongst gaming companies in Asia. This is a phenomenal recognition by the investment community on the Group's perseverance albeit challenging business conditions.









Photo Caption: Suncity being named as the "Most Honored Company" in the All-Asia Executive Team Poll 2021, published by Institutional Investor

This is an unprecedented recognition that Suncity has been ranked in the overall first place in the Gaming & Lodging listing in Asia, surpassing many well-established mega, large and mid-cap Gaming & Lodging peer companies. Being honoured on the top spot by a prominent financial publication based on verified votes is the highest form of respect the investment community paid towards the Group. In addition, Summit Ascent is also named in the top three in multiple categories, indicating that the acquisition by Suncity brings a fresh perspective in new leadership, operational culture and operational excellence, which are also well-recognised.

Unlike other awards, the II Research ranking is entirely based on votes from recognised financial professionals. It is highly authoritative and thus is a trusted ranking for international capital markets. A total of 4,084 investors and portfolio managers and analysts from 1,285 voter firms participated in this survey, nominating a total of 1,438 companies and 2,690 individuals across 18 sectors. This included 3,503 buy-side professionals from 1,178 buy-side companies with an estimated $1,863 billion in Asia (ex-Japan) equities and 581 sell-side analysts from 107 companies.

The companies were rated on several core areas, including (1) Financial Disclosure, (2) Services & Communication, (3) COVID-19 responses and (4) ESG.

For over 50 years Institutional Investor has consistently distinguished itself among the world's foremost media companies with ground-breaking journalism and incisive writing that provides essential intelligence for a global audience. In addition, since 1972, Institutional Investor Research (II Research) has offered highly-respected proprietary benchmark research and rankings, providing independent feedback on the sell-side and corporate performance; II Research aims to be the first-choice as well as independent validation source of qualitative market intelligence for all three sides of the investment community and has a global presence spanning Europe, Asia Pacific, the US and Latin America.

Mr. Alvin Chau, Chairman of Suncity and Chairman of Summit Ascent , said, "I am overwhelmed by the fact that Suncity has been voted as the Number 1 in the Gaming & Lodging sector, out of all 1,438 nominated companies in Asia. The fact that Suncity is such a young company yet it has outperformed other established peers to take the top spot in the Gaming & Lodging list is incredible. Altogether Suncity and Summit Ascent have swept a phenomenal 14 accolades in total, a never-seen-before recognition by the investment community. I wish to express heartfelt gratitude to the investment community for their benevolent support."

Mr. Andrew Lo, Executive Director of Suncity and Deputy Chairman of Summit Ascent , expressed his delight, "There is no greater way of being recognised with votes of confidence from the investment community in the Group's executive leadership, corporate governance, ESG, investor relations, communication and transparency efforts. The results this year has never been more encouraging to us. Though we may be a young company, we are flexible and determined to be Asia's best up-and-coming integrated resort operator when borders reopen."





In the Gaming & Lodging sector, Suncity has been voted as overall first place amongst listed companies in Asia. The subcategories are ranked as below:

"Most Honored Company", Ranked 1st overall;

"Best ESG", Ranked 1st buy-side & sell-side combined;

"Best CEO", Ranked 1st sell-side;

"Best CFO", Ranked 1st sell-side;

"Best Investor Relations Company", Ranked 1st buy-side & sell-side combined;

"Best Investor Relations Professional", Ranked 1st buy-side & sell-side combined;

"Best Investor Relations Team", Ranked 1st buy-side & sell-side combined;





Summit Ascent has also been recognised in the Gaming & Lodging sector in the below categories:

"Honored Company";

"Best ESG", Ranked 3rd buy-side & sell-side combined;

"Best CEO", Ranked 3rd sell-side;

"Best CFO", Ranked 3rd sell-side;

"Best Investor Relations Company", Ranked 3rd buy-side & sell-side combined;

"Best Investor Relations Professional", Ranked 2nd buy-side & sell-side combined;

"Best Investor Relations Team", Ranked 3rd buy-side & sell-side combined;





These prestigious awards demonstrated the recognition of Suncity and Summit Ascent's high-performing leadership team, investor relations management, and dedication to environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices among the world's capital markets. The recognition by the investment community will continue to motivate the Group to committing and upholding to the highest standards in investor communications, corporate governance and ultimately create returns to shareholders.

About Suncity Group Holdings Limited (HKEx: 1383)

Suncity Group Holdings Limited ("Suncity " or "the Group ") is a listed company that manages integrated resorts across Asia including Russia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Japan. The Group also operates in the travel segment and the property segment.

Suncity is the parent company of Summit Ascent Holdings Limited ("Summit Ascent ", HKEx: 102), the operator of one of the largest integrated resorts, Tigre de Cristal, in Vladivostok, the Russian Federation. Suncity is also the parent company of Suntrust Home Developers, Inc. ("SunTrust ", PSE: SUN), who is developing Westside City Project in the heart of Entertainment City in Manila, the Philippines. Hoiana is an integrated resort project that Suncity jointly develops with our investment partners. Located in Central Vietnam, Hoiana Phase 1 is an integrated resort with over 1,000 rooms, award-winning golf course and pristine beaches.

The Group also plans to develop skiing and diving resorts in Okinawa and Hokkaido, in Japan. In addition, the Group operates a travel agency, as well as in the property management segment.

For more information about Suncity, please visit https://www.suncitygroup.com.hk/





About Summit Ascent Holdings Limited (HKEx: 102)





Summit Ascent Holdings Limited ("Summit Ascent ") is a subsidiary of Suncity Group Holdings Limited ("Suncity ", HKEx: 1383). Summit Ascent holds 77.5% in Tigre de Cristal, currently the largest integrated resort located in the Primorye Integrated Entertainment Zone of the Russian Far East. Situated midway from the Vladivostok International Airport to Vladivostok city, the administrative centre of the Russian Far East, Tigre de Cristal is ideally located geographically in the heart of Northeast Asia.

Summit Ascent holds a gaming license granted by the Russian government for an indefinite period, and Tigre de Cristal has opened for business since late 2015, offering a broad range of gaming options on a 24/7 basis. Tigre de Cristal has been certified as a five-star hotel with retail offerings, food and beverage outlets, private club, and named "Russia's Leading Resort" by World Travel Awards.

Summit Ascent is a member of the MSCI Hong Kong Micro Cap Index. For more information about Summit Ascent, please visit https://www.saholdings.com.hk/eng/









