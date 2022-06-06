SUNeVision Welcomes the Court of Appeal's Ruling on Potential Breaches of Lease Conditions of Data Centers in HKSTP Industrial Estates

About SUNeVision

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 6 June 2022 -1. SUNeVision welcomes the recent ruling of the Court of Appeal, which is positive for the long-term development of Hong Kong's innovation and technology (I&T) sector. SUNeVision has been a strong supporter of Hong Kong's vision to become an international I&T hub. The recent judgement of the Court of Appeal will help to create a healthy environment for the I&T industry in Hong Kong, in line with the National 14th Five-Year Plan.2. Land resources in Hong Kong are scarce and precious. The government has allocated more than 200 hectares of land to HKSTP to operate three industrial estates in Tseung Kwan O, Yuen Long and Tai Po. HKSTP should properly and effectively utilize the land resources to support the I&T sector. As paragraph 11 of the judgement mentions, "the rationale behind the Lease Restriction Policy is thatof industries or businesses which the Corporation has seen fit to promote,3. Some data center operators in Tseung Kwan O Industrial Estate have been operating in a way that involves subletting or permitting third parties to occupy the leased premises. Paragraph 104 of the judgement points out that "the Possession Restriction and the Occupation Restriction should be construed in such a way as toin the Corporation's propertythrough intensive research and development activities".4. HKSTP must take all reasonable measures to enforce the lease conditions and prohibit operators from subletting the premises or allowing third parties to occupy the leased premises. In reality, the breaches of lease conditions by the lessees did not just happen recently, nor have the breaches been confined to data center operators. The breaches have taken place over a long period of time, as recent cases and prosecutions have shown.5. HKSTP is a statutory authority with substantial public land resources at its disposal. It is a critical organization tasked with fostering the development of Hong Kong's innovation and technology.This is not just about ensuring that there are no breaches of the lease restrictions. It is also about utilizing the land more effectively.6. The National 14th Five-Year Plan clearly states its support for Hong Kong to develop into an international I&T hub. We sincerely hope HKSTP will work together with the industry to strengthen the city's I&T sector.

SUNeVision (SEHK: 1686), the technology arm of Sun Hung Kai Properties (SEHK: 0016), is the largest data center provider in Hong Kong. We provide industry-leading carrier and cloud-neutral data center services with Asia's number one connectivity. We connect providers of telecommunications, cloud, ISP, CDN, OTT from local, mainland China and global with enterprises of different businesses on our Asia leading data center ecosystem.



SUNeVision forms MEGA Campus by extending the connectivity edge from highly connected MEGA-i to other high-tier data centers, including MEGA Gateway, MEGA IDC, MEGA Plus and MEGA Two. Facilities on MEGA Campus are interconnected through a dedicated dark fibre network and around 15,000 cross-connects. Together with City PoPs of major submarine cables in our facilities, we enable our customers for direct connections to multi-cloud platforms and multi-cloud exchanges with the best connectivity in town. We are committed to supporting Hong Kong as a regional information hub and a strategic gateway to mainland China.



For more information, please visit SUNeVision's website , LinkedIn or WeChat .



#SUNeVision



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.