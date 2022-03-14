SUNeVision Wins Tender for A Site at Chung Hom Kok ("RBL1219") to Develop Its Second Cable Landing Station in Hong Kong

About SUNeVision

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 14 March 2022 - SUNeVision Holdings Ltd. (SUNeVision), the number one data centre provider and connectivity hub in Hong Kong, today announced that the company has won the tender for a site in Chung Hom Kok, Hong Kong ("RBL1219"). This site will be used to develop SUNeVision's second landing station for international submarine cables, following its first landing station, "", launched last year. The addition of cable landing stations to its data centre portfolio will further strengthen SUNeVision's position as the leading connectivity hub in Asia.Global data traffic continues to grow at an unprecedented rate, to 4.8ZB per year, by 2022. Asia has experienced one of the highest demand growth in international bandwidth, growing at a CAGR of over 40% between 2017 and 2021. International subsea cables today collectively drive 99% of the intercontinental traffic, functioning as the most critical backbone for global connectivity. Cable landing stations serve as an important infrastructure linking each of the cities along which the cable systems route.Located in the centre of Asia, Hong Kong is one of the most important regional data transit hubs and international gateway to/from mainland China. Hong Kong continued to rank Top 10 globally by data capacity, due to its geographic advantages and well-established global interconnection infrastructure. In fact, SUNeVision's MEGA-i in Hong Kong is the most carrier-dense colocation site in the world, enabling customers to interconnect to more than 200+ connectivity partners who have physically established its points-of-presence (PoPs) in SUNeVision's colocation facilities.Today, 9 out of 11 City PoPs of international submarine cables landed in Hong Kong are located in SUNeVision's MEGA-i. Providers of telecommunications, cloud, ISP, CDN service interconnect with each other in MEGA Campus' colocation facilities, forming a network of around 15,000 interconnections with unparalleled reliability and efficiency. Building on this rich ecosystem, the addition of the cable landing stations will provide a one-stop-solution to cable owners and users alike. SUNeVision's carrier-neutral facilities would be the ideal location for partners who look for connectivity to multiple cables systems and providers.The tender site refers to the plot Rural Building Lot No. 1219 at Chung Hom Kok, Hong Kong. It has a site area of about 2,254 square metres and is on a 30-year land grant.launched in 2021 and located nearby, is of similar scale. The two neighbouring sites will offer path diversity and expansion capacities for upcoming new submarine cable growth.Quote"Hong Kong is an international business and ICT hub in Asia given its strategic location and business environment. As demand for connectivity continues to grow globally due to skyrocketing data usage, the data centre outlook in Hong Kong is optimistic. Our investment in new site demonstrates that we are positive and confident about Hong Kong's outlook in long term. Our expansion from data centre provider to owning cable landing stations would further strengthen our one-stop-shop connectivity for data businesses in Hong Kong, mainland China and the rest of the world."

SUNeVision (SEHK: 1686), the technology arm of Sun Hung Kai Properties (SEHK: 0016), is the largest data centre provider in Hong Kong. We provide industry-leading carrier and cloud-neutral data centre services with Asia's number one connectivity. We connect providers of telecommunications, cloud, ISP, CDN, OTT from local, mainland China and global with enterprises of different businesses on our Asia leading data centre ecosystem.



SUNeVision forms MEGA Campus by extending the connectivity edge from highly connected MEGA-i to other high-tier data centres, including MEGA Gateway, MEGA IDC, MEGA Plus and MEGA Two. Facilities on MEGA Campus are interconnected through a dedicated dark fibre network and around 15,000 cross-connects. Together with City PoPs of major submarine cables in our facilities, we enable our customers for direct connections to multi-cloud platforms and multi-cloud exchanges with the best connectivity in town. We are committed to supporting Hong Kong as a regional information hub and a strategic gateway to mainland China.



