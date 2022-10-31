Sungrow Accomplished 3GW PV and 600MWh+ BESS Contracts during All Energy Australia 2022

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From 26th to 27th October, Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage solution supplier for renewables, achieved altogether 3GW distribution contracts of PV inverters and over 600MWh BESS contracts with several renowned RE players in Australia. Sungrow will supply its industry-leading residential and commercial inverters to local customers for the upcoming 2-3 years, and more importantly, will help build some milestone BESS plants in Australia, advancing its transition to a clean energy future.



Sungrow at the All Energy Australia 2022

3GW PV Inverter Order of New Residential and C&I Series

At All Energy Australia 2022, Sungrow showcased its new generation residential and commercial PV and ESS solutions, which offer a higher yield and boast enhanced safety protection. Simplified operation and intelligent post-O&M also bring residential customers a convenient, smooth user experience. To strategically expand its footprint, Sungrow establishes a 3GW long-term partnership with One Stop Warehouse (2GW/3Years) and AC Solar Warehouse (1GW/2Years). Sungrow will keep dominating Australia's residential and C&I market through comprehensive and large-scale cooperation with its distinguished distributors.

600MWh Contract Signing for C&I and Utility-Scale BESS Projects

Australia is seeing increasing demands for C&I and utility BESS nowadays, due to the unstable supply of traditional energy. Thus, Sungrow presented PowerTitan and PowerStack, the Liquid-Cooled Energy Storage System for the utility and C&I market as well as the flagship air-cooled storage system ST129CP-50HV at the expo. The newest Liquid-Cooled ESS series safeguards the BESS plant's safety with advanced liquid-cooled technologies and AI monitoring of the battery cell. Cluster-level energy management can refine the energy charging and discharge, hence, bringing higher yield. These flagship products also secured big orders this year.

More importantly, Sungrow signed over 600MWh BESS contracts with distinguished RE players. The largest of them includes the 360MW/292MWh Solar River Project, which is South Australia's largest DC-Coupled solar plus storage project. This utility-scale battery will provide significant services to the Australian energy grid, increasing total grid stability and helping to enable more renewable energy generation. Besides, Sungrow will also cooperate with Mondo to develop C&I BESS plants in the coming 2023 years. The first batch will be 50 projects which have the equivalent volume of 10 MWh.

"It is really impressive that we accomplished so many significant agreements with important partners in Australia, which fully demonstrate the local market's strong confidence in us. Sungrow Australia has once again proved its capability and strengthened its industry-dominating position in the market. We offer a comprehensive product portfolio from residential, and C&I, to utility-scale solutions and own an excellent local team that is ready to reach and serve our customers here. These incomparable advantages will create more achievements for both Sungrow and the industry, and help realize Australia's energy transition in the future", said Shawn Shi, General Manager of Sungrow APAC Region.

