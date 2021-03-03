Sungrow Bags 500 MW Strategic Agreements during PV Japan Expo

TOKYO, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, has signed 500 MW strategic agreements to supply PV inverter solutions in Japan during the recent PV Expo. The Company also debuted a future-proof PV and energy storage product lineup optimized for various Japanese market segments; therefore, fueling the transition to a low carbon economy and overshooting Japan's 2050 carbon neutrality target.



Sungrow booth at PV Japan expo

The auspicious beginning for 2021

The 500 MW agreements forged between Sungrow and some major Japan-based companies, will power a large number of applications in the coming years. "Our actions are firmly grounded in Japanese demands. We're excited for what's to come from these extensive partnerships as it's a tremendous opportunity to create customer value and business growth," said Sun Xiao, Country Manager of Sungrow Japan.

Energy storage drives net zero carbon

As self-consumption and VPP models increase in popularity, energy storage will play a much greater role in the future. The battery energy storage system (ESS) named ST159KWH-50HV is a 50 kW-3H system for self-consumption, featuring easy installations and a small footprint. Notably, Sungrow recently supplied a 21 MWh DC-coupling solar-plus-storage project in Hokkaido, ensuring 24 hours continuous yield.

Latest PV product lineup boosts innovation

Solar PV is a mainstream power source in Japan towards 2030 and 2050. Sungrow rolled out the new 5.5 kW string inverter tailored to the surging low voltage market. The inverter features a high DC/AC ratio of 3, enabling a low initial investment. With 3 MPPTs, it's ideal for complicated terrains.

Japan has experienced a sizable growth in the ultra-high-voltage (UHV) market. The high-performance 125 kW string inverter Sungrow debuted is designed to support small utility-scale projects, compatible with the growing preference of high wattage bifacial modules. Its compact design and light weight of only 70 kg, permits faster solution speeds at installation and commissioning. The new offerings for the high voltage segment include 100 kW and 49.5 kW string inverters, featuring high efficiency and durability; therefore, making the assets of stakeholders more profitable.

Sungrow's seven-year Japanese presence aids in aligning with its customers. "Our target in 2021 is to increase market share within the energy storage market and get a strong foothold in the UHV PV segment. We foresee the deployment of our commercial product portfolio and a strong beginning with more low voltage projects as well," commented Sun Xiao at the expo.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 154 GW installed worldwide as of December 2020. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 24-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

