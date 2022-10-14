Sungrow to Boost Renewable Energy Development in Malaysia with its Comprehensive Solutions

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia , Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- October 12 to 14, 2022, Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage supplier for renewables, presented its industry-leading solar plus storage solutions at the International Greentech & Eco Product Exhibition & Conference Malaysia with its flagship 1+X modular inverters and newest commercial and industrial series. Sungrow's comprehensive product portfolio satisfies various demands of the Malaysian market and increases the nation's pace in adopting more renewable energy.



The Malaysian government targeted to reach 31% of RE share in the national energy mix by 2025. Adopting more solar energy is the most efficient way to realize this goal. Several rounds of LSS competitive bidding programs are rolled out to boost utility market development. Catering to the forthcoming demand, Sungrow showcased its SG350HX, a competitive solution that has been well-received in Malaysia, and launched the 1+X modular inverter, which is a game-changer compared to traditional inverters. It can be configured from 1.1MW to 8.8MW based on customers' project needs. Its modular design allows large PV plant designs unprecedentedly flexible to save the initial investment and simplifies post-operations and maintenance. Flagship utility inverters can make the best use of this country's sunlit resources and generate clean electricity

Currently, the Malaysian government also accelerates distributed PV deployment by issuing Solar Leasing and Net Energy Metering policies. More PV projects will be installed on commercial and industrial rooftops and residents' houses. Sungrow follows this trend to launch its latest C&I series, the SG125CX-P2 and the Power Optimizer SP600S. The SG125CX-P2 is an upgraded version of commercial inverters that achieves a higher power yield with a max. input current of 30A per MPPT and 12 MPPTs. It also has enhanced safety protection to safeguard a stable and clean power supply for end users. The SP600S is a new tool used in rooftop projects to further increase yield at the module level with higher safety protection. It can be installed on multi-oriented rooftops and increase the overall power yield, also complying with the Rapid Shutdown requirement. Moreover, increasing solar adoption requires energy storage capacities for more efficient utilization of solar power. Hence, Sungrow takes the lead to present the ST101CP-50HV, an integrated energy storage system for the C&I segment. By far, Sungrow's C&I inverter solutions have been applied to Dell's largest onsite solar PV project, Intel's largest solar farm outside the US, Bosch's rooftop solar project in Malaysia etc., generating clean power for these facilities' operations and helping these MNCs realize their sustainability goals.

Sungrow has been dominating the Malaysian RE market for years and supplied several significant projects such as the Sungai Petani 100 MW project and IBvolt 100 MW project and continues to gain recognition from well-known partners with successfully-delivered rooftop PV plants. In the future, Sungrow will continue expanding its sales and service network in Malaysia and leverage its brand influence in the ASEAN region to boost RE development in Malaysia.

About Sungrow

Sungrow is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 269 GW installed worldwide as of June 2022. Founded in 1997 by Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the R&D of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverters and energy storage systems for utility-scale, C&I, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized FPV solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. Learn more about Sungrow via www.sungrowpower.com.