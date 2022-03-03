Sungrow Cooperates with INPOS to Build 61MWp+ Rooftop Solar Projects for Multinational Factories

HANOI, Vietnam, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter supplier for renewables, is cooperating with INPOS, a Vietnamese investor and EPC contractor for rooftop solar, to build a batch of rooftop solar projects for many multinational corporation factories like Taiwan Flour, Khanh Hoa Beverage, Miza Paper, etc. The total capacity excesses 61 MWp, which can reduce 48,405 tons of CO 2 emissions annually, equivalent to planting 3,355,000 trees.



The 2MWp Rooftop Solar Project for Viet Phap MEEC Factory in Bac Ninh

The projects spread from northern to southern Vietnam, and they have been successfully commissioned since 2020. In 2022, over 20 MWp will be commissioned and deployed and are expected to reduce 16,460 tons CO 2 per year.

Multinational corporations build these solar systems on their own roofs for self-consumption and they have very high industry standards in safety and reliability. To meet these standards, Sungrow will provide them with its reliable SG110CX string inverter. As it has 9 MPPTs and compatibility to bifacial modules, this solution can achieve max. efficiency 98.7% of electricity generation; the IP66 and C5 high protection standards promote stability outdoors even in high heat and frequent rainfall. This solution has successfully supplied more than 2GW C&I solar projects in Vietnam during the past years, proving its strong competitiveness.

Mr. Nguyen Khoa Dung, CEO of INPOS said, "Through cooperating with the international-standard supplier and professional team of Sungrow, we head closer to realizing our ambitious goal to have breakthrough developments in the future, so as to help Vietnam achieve net zero emissions by 2050."

Michael Ruan, Country Head of Vietnam, Sungrow added, "It is such an honor for Sungrow to work with INPOS for these mega rooftop solar projects, which improved both of our prestige and capacity in the Vietnamese market. Sungrow values the strategic partnership with INPOS and wish to have more cooperation in the future."

Currently rooftop solar is becoming increasingly popular in Vietnam, especially those projects built on manufacturing businesses, which help manufacturers access clean energy more easily and economically and satisfy their goals to reduce their carbon footprint. Sungrow provides a vast range of residential and C&I solutions as well as comprehensive post-sales services to better supply upcoming projects in this country.

About INPOS

INPOS is the leading rooftop solar power contractor in Vietnam with more than 61MWp put into operation until the end of 2021. With the dream of "leave the world better than we found it", INPOS is making maximum efforts through its business model to bring the highest added value to customers, provide the optimal cooperation model for partners, provide members with the best working environment to make their dreams come true. Make a better world for the next generation come true.

Learn more about INPOS by visiting: www.inpos.com.vn

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 224 GW installed worldwide as of December 2021. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries.

Learn more about Sungrow by visiting: www.sungrowpower.com.