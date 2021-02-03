Sungrow Debuts Second Generation of Three-phase Residential Inverters in Australia

SYDNEY, Australia, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier, launched its second generation three-phase residential inverters tailored for the Australian landscape.



Sungrow Three-phase Residential Inverters SG5.0-20RT

The comprehensive residential line-up of Sungrow's Gen-2 three-phase inverters come in five variants – 5kW, 7kW, 10kW, 15kW and 20kW and are loaded with cutting edge technologies such as Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) which substantially reduces the risk of electrical fires, Smart IV Scan and Real-time monitoring for quick fault location and troubleshooting, a wide MPPT voltage range (180V-1000V) translating to higher system yield and a fully compliant built-in DC Switch enabling easier installation and huge cost-savings.

"Our presence in the Australian market for more than 10 years helps us resonate with our customers and their unique needs. Our strong team of 20 personnel operate from our North Sydney office and our warehouses in Greater Sydney, which highly assist us to provide timely support to our customers," said Joe Zhou, Country Manager of Sungrow Australia.

The company indicated that its market share in Australia for the residential segment has grown to 20%-22% in 2020 and the target for 2021 is to get a stronger foothold in the segment. It also expects to make a bang in 2021 with multiple deployments across the commercial and utility-scale projects and a strong project pipeline in the battery energy storage landscape.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 154 GW installed worldwide as of December 2020. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 24-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

