Sungrow Makes a Hit at South Korean Green Energy Expo

DAEGU, South Korea, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, showcased the Company's latest 1000V and 1500V inverter solutions at this week's Green Energy Expo in South Korea, bagging a foothold in the national booming solar market.



Sungrow Booth at Green Energy Expo

As one of the few physical renewable energy exhibitions during the pandemic, the South Korea expo marks the robust growth of the industry in 2021. Not only did Sungrow introduced the KS-certified 1000V commercial series ranging from 33kW to 110kW, but also the compact three-phase PV inverter rated at 20kW, which features a compact design of 20kg only, IP65 and C5 protection capability.

The 1500V PV system becomes desirable as it enables a lower LCOE. Tailored to the utility-scale applications, Sungrow brought the 1500V SG250HX and its medium-voltage turnkey station, which well match the 1-3MW solar projects. As one of the best-selling PV inverter solutions, SG250HX has been deployed over 15 GW till now. The 1500V outdoor central inverter SG3125HV-30 characterizing an exceptional DC/AC ratio of 1.8 and strong durability, was introduced as the ideal solution for large utility-scale installations.

Last year marked the third year after the Korean government's 20%-renewables-by-2030 plan announcement and saw a record for solar in South Korea's newly deployed capacity, as per the data of South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE). It proves the country's quest for solar unimpeded by coronavirus and indicates the strong momentum towards carbon neutrality for coming years.

"South Korea is seeing strong development of solar energy projects and the demand for different applications varies which depicting a wide range of product portfolio is required. With our experience and expertise, Sungrow is ready to assist the country in reaching its renewable power generation targets and beyond," said Hoseob Kim, Country Manager of Sungrow Korea.

With the local branch established in Seoul, Sungrow took first place locally in 2020 with 780 MW shipped to South Korea. Furthermore, the Company has over 1.5 GW of its inverter solutions deployed cumulatively in the country to date, showing the leading position in the emerging Asian solar hub.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 154 GW installed worldwide as of December 2020. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 24-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.