Sungrow Moves Forward to Zero Carbon Future with Presence at SNEC 2021

SHANGHAI, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, released competitive PV and energy storage innovations at SNEC 2021, fueling an accelerated transition to carbon neutrality.



Sungrow Booth at SNEC 2021

Optimized for utility-scale PV and energy storage plants, Sungrow has the latest flagship products on display including the world's most powerful string inverter SG320HX and a brand-new modular solution. Both solutions have been available so far in China and soon to be released in overseas markets in 2H 2021.

As a safe, reliable and sustainable solution to ensure grid reliability amidst demanding market operating conditions, SG320HX enables lower LCOE and is compatible with the growing preference of high wattage bifacial modules.

The newly-launched "1+X" modular inverter is designed with a minimum unit of 1.1MW and features a flexible capacity ranging from 1.1MW to 8.8MW. The modular design featuring "individual" units, ensures rest units in normal operation without any impact from one failing unit. Moreover, the failed device can be easily replaced with the new one in a plug-and-play manner, streamlining the O&M.

Apart from that, Sungrow presented the zero-carbon industrial park and zero-carbon household concepts depicting commercial and residential applications - with power generated by PV plants, and stored in the energy storage system, then charging the EV. Notably, the commercial PV inverters are loaded with cutting-edge technologies such as Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) which substantially reduces the risk of electrical fires. In addition, the three-phase hybrid residential inverter works with the SBR high-voltage battery, thus, maximizing self-consumption.

"We see great potential in solar energy as it shows a positive impact on building a more sustainable and low-carbon planet. Sungrow will continue to bring forth new product innovations for scaling-up demand, making renewables accessible and available for more communities and facilities," said Jack Gu, Senior Vice President of Sungrow.

As one of the major contributors to the green transition, Sungrow accelerated its global market share to 27% in 2020, as per its latest annual report. The Company, which recently joined the UN Global Compact, also a member of RE100, shows digital and environment-friendly actions including online PV&ESS journey and paper-free initiatives in order to prop up climate ambition during SNEC. For those unable to attend the Shanghai Expo, Sungrow offered an online LIVE event as well.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 154 GW installed worldwide as of December 2020. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 24-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.