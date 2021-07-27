Sungrow Opens Another R&D Center in China

NANJING, China, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, officially declared its another R&D Center was opened in Nanjing, China's Jiangsu province, on July 16, 2021 -- the opening day of national carbon emission trading market. The center focuses on the R&D in smart technologies, big data, software integration, etc., expected to be the Company's second largest research institute in the next three to five years.



Sungrow Nanjing R&D Center

About Nanjing R&D Center

Sungrow Nanjing R&D Center occupies 2,000 square meters of office area and it plans to employ 200 people by the end of 2021. By 2025, the number of employees will gradually increase to 600. In addition, the R&D and experimentation office area will expand to 10,000 square meters.

Many universities and research institutions are located in Nanjing. Many talents and ideas are rooted in Nanjing. With these advantages, the Sungrow Nanjing R&D Center is poised to concentrate on software development and technological integration in diversified, interconnected and multi-faceted energy digitalization, IOT, intelligence, industrial cyber security, and supportive grids. This center will also conduct advanced research on energy internet, energy storage management, wind energy, electric vehicles, future grid, and more.

Highlight on R&D Talents

Sungrow maintains a large proportion of R&D investment and boasts more than 2100 R&D employees, accounting for over 40% of the total, having applied more than 3,100 worldwide patents. The Company has built a number of R&D Centers in Hefei, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Nanjing. The Company is also establishing R&D facilities overseas. With keen R&D efforts in both domestic and foreign markets, Sungrow is proving a true model of multinational matrix of innovation business.

The establishment of Nanjing R&D Center further demonstrates Sungrow's dedication to innovative talent development, sustained by the cooperation with first-class science and research institutions, universities, and other innovation platforms. Upon the opening of the Nanjing R&D Center, Sungrow also initiates its talent development model combining industry, education and research.

At the opening ceremony, Jack Gu, Senior Vice President of Sungrow, said, "The establishment of the Nanjing R&D Center marks a significant step for Sungrow to further its technological innovation and enrich its talent pool."

Forward Planning

Sungrow will continue to innovate and progress via tangible results from its sophisticated R&D team. As the leading player in the renewable energy industry, Sungrow will completely develop the competencies and capabilities in solar-plus-storage business, wind energy, hydrogen energy, and EV charging stations. In the near future, Sungrow will further the impetus in technological innovation through practical decisions and achievements, improve its contributory role in the sophisticated development of the entire industry while building the net zero carbon era with all stakeholders.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 182 GW installed worldwide as of June 2021. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 24-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries.

