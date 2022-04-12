Sungrow Partners with The Nature Conservancy to Plant Bamboo and Trees at Panda National Park in China

DEYANG, China, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage solution supplier for renewables, announced that it partnered with The Nature Conservancy (TNC) to plant bamboo and trees covering over 33 hectares in five years at Panda National Park in Deyang, China's Sichuan province, demonstrating the Company's efforts in protecting biodiversity and its proactive actions towards climate change.



The giant panda is the rarest member of the bear family and is among the world's most threatened animals. Deyang Panda National Park not only houses the giant panda, but it's also the home to many other animal species. However, natural disasters, including earthquakes, landslides, and debris flow may pose challenges to them. The 33 hectares of bamboo and trees will accelerate the park's reforestation and absorb 7,500 tons of carbon dioxide in the next three decades.

As a dedicated global citizen with robust corporate responsibility initiatives, Sungrow closely aligns with UNGCs principles of biodiversity target-setting. "Protecting the habitat for rare animals like the giant panda is a contribution to enrich biodiversity. We are grateful for TNC's support and we look forward to teaming up with more international non-profit organizations to tackle the climate crisis," commented Cao Renxian, Chairman of Sungrow.

In addition, as a pivotal player in the renewable industry, Sungrow ensures the PV projects it supplied are truly sustainable across the spectrum of ecological objectives and financeable into the future. For instance, some projects it powers can turn the desert into a pasture, turn collapsed coal mines into floating solar farms, and rehabilitate contaminated land.

For more about Sungrow's social responsibility activities, please check the CSR report here.

