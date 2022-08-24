Sungrow Powers World's Largest BIPV Project

With a capacity of 120 MW and installed with Sungrow inverter solutions

GAOAN, China, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage solution supplier, announced that the Company supplies its featured inverter solutions to a 120 MW BIPV (Building Integrated Photovoltaic) plant in Gaoan, Central China's Jiangxi Province. The project is the world's largest BIPV project to date and was commissioned for the first phase in June 2022.



120MW BIPV Project

The project is located on the rooftop of China's second largest architectural ceramic production base. Consisting of 11 individual rooftop applications the project covers an area of approximately 665,000 square meters. It's expected to generate 120 GWh clean power annually, eliminating 96,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide. The industry park is expected to be 100% powered by project-generated clean electricity.

With carbon neutrality being a global goal, the manufacturers, especially those labeled energy-extensive consumption companies, are eager to offset their carbon footprint. The PV plant is an ideal solution to facilitate the decarbonization of ceramic manufacturing facilities and pave their path toward ecological and environmentally friendly development.

The individual rooftops with varied dimensions present challenges to PV inverter solutions. Sungrow offers a wide range of PV inverter solutions with different power capacities, 100 kW, 225 kW and 3.125 MW, ensuring the optimal LCOE for scattered and sophisticated installations. The advanced inverter solutions come with a high DC/AC ratio of 1.41, ensuring a smaller initial investment. In addition, Sungrow's monitoring platform, iSolarCloud, ensures fast and easy operation and maintenance. As any operating faults are quickly identified, the project's yield is thus timely managed and optimized.

In addition, the inverters deployed are pre-assembled with a storage interface, so that an energy storage system can be flexibly added to the existing solar system without reconstructing the entire system. This advanced innovation ensures significant time- and cost-savings for the project's stakeholders when a demand for energy storage arises in a bid to gain profitability with functions including peak shaving, voltage regulation, or auxiliary services.

The global BIPV market is expected to witness a rapid increase. Photovoltaic building is a new concept of applying solar power generation and is a perfect combination of solar photovoltaic system and modern building without taking up any additional land. "The 120 MW plant is a milestone in the BIPV history though this market is still in its initial stage. Sungrow, a trailblazer in the market, is poised to be engaged in more lasting applications with comprehensive cutting-edge product portfolio," said James Wu, Vice President of Sungrow.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 269 GW installed worldwide as of June 2022. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide.Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.