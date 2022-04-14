Sungrow Provides PV and ESS Technical Training Programs for SEV

HANOI, Vietnam, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, signed a new agreement with SEV for technical trainings. Sungrow will provide SEV with PV and ESS technical trainings for their continuous improvement of technical know-how and skill sets, and prepare SEV for the future ESS market with Sungrow's BESS expertise and experience.



Sungrow and SEV Sign Agreement on PV and ESS Technical Training

Sungrow will set up both online and offline training courses for SEV's technical and R&D teams. The course catalogue includes the Sungrow PV system design, installation, commission, preventative maintenance, and monitoring. Through the training, SEV's engineers will not only be authorized to check and fast figure out any regular problems with the inverters, but also carry out comprehensive maintenance of the PV plant during its life span.

Further, seeing that there is a high demand but low supply in the Vietnamese solar market due to high capex cost, Sungrow will provide professional support for SEV in terms of BESS design and optimization. Both parties will conduct more exchanges on market trends, future development etc. As a result, SEV will be prepared for the future BESS projects and better meet the potential customers' needs about energy storage.

Long Nguyen, Head of SEV's technical department expressed, "Through cooperating with Sungrow, we are ready to upgrade our technical capability in mastering any inverter problems, and will fix the error in a timely manner to make sure that our customers will be maximized the yield from solar PV system installed by SEV. Moreover, we can also take good care of the PV plants to ensure its effective operation".

Linh Nguyen, head of SEV's R&D team stated, "We do see a huge demand in BESS applications in Vietnam. It is just a matter of time. By working with Sungrow, we will open the door to this potential market, make substantial progress on ESS R&D, and provide industry-leading storage products and solutions for our customers as expected".

Sungrow has taken an active part in organizing various training courses for its customers around the world. Through seminars, webinars, workshops, and field trainings, Sungrow is conveying its professional knowledge and experience about PV and ESS system to all partners who want to participate in this great "Net-Zero" journey.

About SEV

Solar Electric Vietnam JSC is a professional and leading EPC contractor, specialized in C&I market segment with a strong track record in Vietnam including ABB, Aeon mall, Toyota Boshuku, Crytal Martin international group, Ricons group, Coteccons group, TH group, Vietnam News Agency, etc. With a young professional and dedicated team, SEV have been working continuously to promote renewable energy applications in Vietnam.

Learn more about SEV by visiting: http://solarelectric.vn/

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 224 GW installed worldwide as of December 2021. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions and EV charging station solutions. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting: www.sungrowpower.com.