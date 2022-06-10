Sungrow Releases 2021 Sustainability Report, Formulating Its Progress on the Sustainability Journey

HEFEI, China, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, has released its 2021 Sustainability Report, which expounds on this company's core efforts toward sustainable development for all stakeholders, and emphasizes its contribution to a more sustainable world.



Sungrow 2021 Sustainability Report

Since Sungrow was founded, sustainable development is essential to its corporate mission, long-term success, protection of the environment and social responsibility. Sungrow is well aware of its essential role in a globally sustainable, decarbonized and renewable energy supply. It endeavours to combat global climate change and navigates its development in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Engagement and Advocacy for International Sustainability Initiatives

Sungrow joined RE100 and EP100 to reinforce its commitment to use 100% renewable energy across the whole value chain and improve energy productivity by 35% by 2028.

Sungrow joined the United Nations Global Compact and the China ESG Leaders Association to assume corporate responsibilities for global sustainable development.

Tangible Contributions to SDGs

As of December 2021, Sungrow shipped a total of 224GW inverter equipment globally, which all together helped reduce 252 million CO₂ emissions.

With a devotion to modernizing and innovating products, solutions and services with the advanced R&D team, Sungrow has completed a lot of renewable energy projects successfully and is honouring its mission of "Clean power for all" all the time.

Sungrow also builds a high-quality and resilient supply chain with all partners worldwide, to ensure upstream-to-downstream sustainability. Sungrow also requires all suppliers to implement sustainability practices, safeguard labour rights, and avoid any harmful substances in production.

Sustainable Corporate Culture Caring for Employees' Growth

Sungrow pays attention to cultivating a fair, honest and attractive corporate culture which empowers, respects and inspires every employee. It recruits 96.6% of overseas staff locally, and provides training for over 100% of its employees, with 39.4 training hours per capita. It also rates 87.8% of organizational health. Sungrow was awarded as "2021 Best Companies to Work for in Asia" by HR Asia.

Global Testimonial for Sustainable Development Achievement

Sungrow gained an AA rating from MSCI ESG, ranked No.1 among China's top 500 ESG excellent enterprises, and got included in HangSeng Corporate Sustainability Index.

"This year, we have fully upgraded the corporate social responsibility report to a sustainability report, reporting the company's specific actions and performance during 2021, for better communication with all parties. In the future, we must remain humble, stick to our main business with clean power conversion technologies as the core, take tangible actions for the UN SDGs, and provide clean, efficient power for all. We also look forward to expanding our collaboration with global partners to jointly contribute to a more sustainable future."

Prof. Cao Renxian

Chairman of Sungrow

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 224 GW installed worldwide as of December 2021. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions and EV charging station solutions. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting: www.sungrowpower.com.