SYDNEY, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow announced that it rolled out new residential energy storage systems (ESS) comprising of hybrid inverters and high-voltage batteries - SBR series, for Australian households, ensuring Australia's renewable energy system is more reliable and affordable.



Sungrow Releases New Residential Energy Storage Systems

Most of the PV systems in Australia are small-scale residential, and increasingly, commercial rooftop installations. The newly introduced ESS solutions, which are adaptable for various scenarios both in increasing the national uptake of solar and slashing the electricity bills for end users, are the ideal match to the market.

The ESS solutions can maximize self-consumption by storing excessive energy in the battery and perform as backup power, offering continuous power supply in case of grid outage. Besides, charging from the grid during off-peak and discharging at peak can be profitable. With an increasing number of residential systems connect to Virtual Power Plant (VPP) networks, the solutions are compatible with multiple devices, benefiting the users from VPP business models immediately.

Given the module design, the solutions feature a flexible extensive capacity and the wide power range enables flexible configurations for different rooftops. The battery has a wide range of 9.6-102.4kWh, while the three-phase hybrid inverter can operate among 5-50kW. The compact design makes the battery volume reduced by 70% and the plug-in-play design, ensures no more extra tools needed. Most importantly, with all info integrated into one app, users can click to initialize both inverter and battery, commissioning automatically and manage the plant yield timely.

"We're more than delighted to bring forth the brand-new ESS for the Australian market where we have made our presence for almost a decade. Australia, as a powerhouse, shares increasing impressive references to the global residential applications and we're poised to drive technical innovations and localization in 2021 and beyond," said Joe Zhou, Country Director of Sungrow Australia. Zhou also mentioned that the Company will unveil standout single-phase high-voltage energy storage systems in late 2021 coping with the niche market.

Sungrow saw a huge potential in Australia as the Clean Energy Regulator mentioned the strong investment in renewables is forecast to continue with Australia projected to deploy an additional 24 GW of rooftop solar by 2030, tripling the nation's small-scale solar generating capacity over the upcoming decade. The Company indicated that its market share in Australia for the residential segment has grown to 24% in 2020 and the target for 2021 is to get a stronger foothold in the segment.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 154 GW installed worldwide as of December 2020. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 24-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

