Sungrow Rolls Out the Comprehensive PV and ESS Solutions for the Philippines' Utility Solar Market

MAKATI, Philippines, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 28th June 2022, Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, officially rolls out its comprehensive PV and ESS solutions, comprising the ultra-powerful string inverter SG350HX, 1+X Modular Inverter and PowerTitan (Liquid-Cooled Energy Storage System) for Philippines' utility solar market, promising its strong entry and potential growth in this emerging market, especially in the utility-scale sector.



Sungrow Team in the Philippines

Sungrow presented its comprehensive solutions at a technical roadshow co-held with other renowned players in the global renewable industry. At this meaningful event, Sungrow introduced the industry-leading modular and string inverters, which apply to FPV, grounding, hilly and other utility-scale scenarios, satisfying the local large solar projects well. More importantly, Sungrow also prepares for the Philippines' upcoming ESS market with its advanced Liquid-Cooled storage system: PowerTitan, which guarantees solar plant safety and reliability with the innovative liquid-cooled technologies. The highly-integrated design and cluster-level refined energy management further improve power yield and lower LCOS for investors. Sungrow PowerTitan is also the only one in China that passed both UL 9540 and UL 9540A tests and gets certificated by TÜV Rheinland. This outstanding solution boasts 5GWh orders worldwide.

"Sungrow has been committed to the global renewable energy market for 25 years with 224GW+ culminative inverter shipments and is just ranked as the No.1 global inverter supplier by IHS Markit. Dedicated to globalization, Sungrow will provide its industry-leading solutions and professional experience for the Philippines. We will also enhance our long-term and mutually-beneficial partnership with major players across the entire industry chain and jointly serve the booming demands well, as our efforts to contribute to the sustainable development of the Philippines", said Kevin Guo, APAC Sales Director, Sungrow.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 224 GW installed worldwide as of December 2021. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the R&Dof solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, C&I, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized FPV solutions, NEV driving solutions and EV charging station solutions. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting: www.sungrowpower.com.