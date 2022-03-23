JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 17th-19th March, 2022, Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, showcased its comprehensive inverter solutions for utility-scale, commercial& industrial and residential scenarios on Solartech Indonesia 2022. Sungrow also signed a 300MW contract with its channel agent to further its penetration into Indonesian solar market in 2022 and the beyond.



Sungrow Signs 300MW Sales Contract with Utomo SolaRUV During Solartech Indonesia 2022

Solartech Indonesia 2022 is ASEAN's largest exhibition for Solar Power and PV technologies, and Sungrow leveraged this platform to demonstrate its industry leadership as well as its advantages of the latest products for the Indonesian market. Sungrow presented its industry-leading solutions for dynamic applications, including the innovative 1+X modular inverter, the C&I energy storage solution ST129CP-50HV and the new residential hybrid inverter SH5.0RS. In addition, to expand its sales network in Indonesian market, Sungrow also forged a 300MW strategic partnership agreement with Utomo SolaRUV. Moreover, Sungrow is also processing its cooperation work with Indonesia National Electric Company and other renowned EPCs to strengthen its presence in the emerging Indonesian market.

In 2021, Indonesia installed approximately 200MW of solar power, 90MW of which Sungrow contributed with its inverter solutions. The Indonesian government has just enacted supportive policies to increase its RE proportion to 23% of the energy mix by 2025. Since this year, Indonesian users of renewable energy can also export 100% of the electricity generated by solar panels to state-run power company PLN. Amid the positive market situation, Sungrow will consistently work to improve its sales and service network to provide more high-quality and reliable solutions to Indonesia.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 224 GW installed worldwide as of December 2021. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions and EV charging station solutions. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting: www.sungrowpower.com.