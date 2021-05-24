BEIJING, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, announced recently the Company's implementation of the IEC 62443-4-1 industry security standard, which was certified by the international certification organization DEKRA. Sungrow is now the first company with CB certification of this standard in the renewable energy industry; thus, this is an important milestone in Sungrow's ongoing commitment to cyber security.



Sungrow Strengthens the Cyber Security with IEC 62443-4-1 International Security Standard CB Certification

The standard IEC 62443-4-1 specifies process requirements for the secure development of products used in industrial control and automation system (IACS) and defines a secure development lifecycle for developing and maintaining secure products. The standard sees cyber security as an ongoing process and caters to the development of IACS components that are secure-by-design. The integration of these components into an industrial environment has to be governed by defense-in-depth policies and practices.

The standard has been incorporated into the IECEE CB certification system. It is one of the best practice standards selected by the EU Network and Information Security Directive (NIS Directive). Countries including the United States, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Australia and India have adopted the standard as their national code.

From design and development to testing and implementation, Sungrow is strictly in line with the rigorous secure product development life-cycle process, including the security management, specification of security requirements, secure by design, secure implementation, security verification and validation testing, management of security-related issues, security update management and security guidelines.

"Sungrow iSolarCloud system solution passed all requirements of the standard. We're proud to be among the few cyber security companies offering a certified solution that is designed with security into products from the beginning of the development life cycle. This is all thanks to the diligent work of our dedicated technical team," said James Wu, Vice President of Sungrow.

Industrial cyber security is especially vital in an agile Industrial IoT (IIoT) environment. The certification is just the tip of the iceberg regarding Sungrow's commitment to industrial security. "Security will always be a priority for our customers. Sungrow will continue to build and deliver certified products that address their security needs," Wu added.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 154 GW installed worldwide as of December 2020. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 24-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting: www.sungrowpower.com.