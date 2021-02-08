HOKKAIDO, Japan, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, announced that a 21 MWh utility-scale solar-plus-storage project powered by the Company in Hokkaido, Japan, has been commercially operational since December 2020, demonstrating the continued efforts in maximizing profit from solar energy and decarbonizing the Japanese economy under the FiT incentives.



Sungrow Supplies 21 MWh DC-coupling Solar-plus-storage Plant in Japan

The project occupies around 85 hectares in the most northern of Japan's main islands, Hokkaido, which has seen the prolific deployment of renewable energy. Sungrow supplied both PV inverters and energy storage systems (ESS) to the aforesaid landmark plant. The turnkey energy storage system integrates DC-DC converters, NCM batteries and BCP. The system uses DC-coupling, eliminating conversion losses while increasing efficiency. The batteries smooth the power generated, allowing it to be integrated into the grid more effectively. The containerized solution is easy for transportation, installation and O&M. The robust design makes it durable and weather-resistant, especially important in Hokkaido where the temperature can be lower than -35 degrees Celsius. Notably, with PV inverter and energy storage system both offered by Sungrow, hassle-free equipment compliance and O&M are ensured.

Solar farms in Japan had a high FiT rate but a limited capability to sell the energy into the grid. The project is having 6 MWdc PV capacity, while AC connection to the grid is limited to just 845kWac, which makes energy storage an ideal solution allowing power to be fed into the grid 24 hours a day. It will generate 7,050,000 kWh per year, entitling the FiT of JPY 21 per kilowatt-hour, powering 1,958 households and offsetting carbon dioxide of 3,577 tonnes annually.

"As one of the countries with the most stringent grid codes, Japan presents us lots of opportunities and challenges. We value the continued trust of partners like Blue Power Energy and strongly believe that we'll forge more ventures in the near future in both PV and energy storage segments," said Sun Xiao, Country Manager of Sungrow Japan.

Since the entry to Japan market in 2014, Sungrow has established an industry-leading local team offering sales, technical support and after-sale service tailored to diverse demands. As one of the few companies that can offer both PV and energy storage solutions, Sungrow is pioneering a wider range of innovations teaming up with global partners to make energy even more profitable, accessible and sustainable.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 154 GW installed worldwide as of December 2020. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 24-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

