Sungrow Supplies Bangladesh's Largest PV Plant

DHAKA, Bangladesh, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, signed the largest PV inverter contract, totaling 280MW DC with Rays Power Infra, a leading integrated solar power company, to build the largest solar power plant in the People's Republic of Bangladesh. Sungrow provides the industry-leading central inverter solution as well as the comprehensive on-site and post-sale service.



This solar power plant is located in Sundarganj, Rangpur District, on the banks of the river Teesta. Extreme humidity is a major consideration affecting this plant's efficient operation. Sungrow, anticipating this challenge, provided the 1500V 3.125 MW central inverter, one of the most popular central inverters around the world, which successfully supplied many significant utility-scale projects in comparable climates. The 3.125MW central inverter boasts high IP65 standard, and thus guarantees efficient and unimpaired power generation—even in river Teesta region of 90% humidity. Besides, Sungrow's localized service team provides the high-quality service throughout the construction and commission procedure.

Guaranteed by Sungrow's tailored solutions and services, this plant will deliver grid connection in April, 2022 and by then will annually generate 395GWh clean electricity, offsetting 13.825 billion tons of CO2, power over 200,000 households and provide more than 1200 employment opportunities for Bangladeshis.

SP Sharma, Vice President of Rays Power Infra, expressed that: "We greatly appreciate your efficiency in providing best products and after sales services. We are going ahead with Sungrow for our 200MW Bangladesh project. we acknowledge and appreciate your services and look forward to have such excellence in future as well."

Pawan Sharma, Director of Rays Power Infra, stated that: "We are happy to announce that we have selected Sungrow for our 200MW Bangladesh project which is biggest project in Bangladesh. This collaboration will definitely achieve our common goal to promote cleaner, greener, and better environmental conditions globally."

"Sungrow now occupies about 65% market share in Bangladesh, and it also was recently rewarded the 2021 Bangladesh Solar Week Leadership Award. Sungrow has been cooperating with reliable partners like Rays Power Infra, and previous projects prove successful. This 280 MW AC contract further enhances the mutual partnership between the two companies, and opens broader prospect for future cooperation", said Mr. Sunil Badesra, International Director, Sungrow.

On the recent COP26, Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made a commitment to having 2.3 GW of solar power by 2030. The government also targets to generate 40% of the country's total electricity by 2050 from renewables. Alongside its roadmap to cleaner energy mix, Sungrow is ready to offer its high-quality and comprehensive solutions with more innovative products and dedicated services, and keep seeking more opportunities in this emerging market to help realize the rapidly emerging nation's commitment to the world.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 182 GW installed worldwide as of June 2021. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 24-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting: www.sungrowpower.com.

About Rays Power Infra

Rays Power Infra is one pioneer in Solar park regime & a player in Solar EPC services, catering to the increasing demand in India. It has significantly contributed National Solar Mission.