Sungrow Supplies India's Largest Battery Energy Storage System Plant with Tata Power Solar Systems Limited

NEW DELHI, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, cooperates with Tata Power Solar Systems Limited, India's largest specialized EPC player, to build India's Largest BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) plant in Phyang, Leh, UT of Ladakh, India. The BESS capacity is up to 60.56 MWh.



Sungrow and Tata Power Solar to Build India's Largest BESS Plant

This plant is located at a high altitude of 3400 meters above sea level, where the temperature is very low. In this severe geographic condition, all devices need to be installed quickly and work reliably. Therefore, Sungrow provides comprehensive PV plus ESS solutions; including, high-quality PCS—SC2500UD and the Liquid-Cooled Energy Storage System ST2752UX. This ESS project application supports peak power management.

The Leh project is one of the largest ESS tendered projects issued by the Indian government body SECI (Solar Energy Corporation of India). This project bears a testimonial to Sungrow's reliable solutions, services, and technologies. This new cooperation with Tata Power Solar Systems Limited also predicts a broader and more varied prospect for the two major players in the growing Indian market.

Sungrow now possesses around 13 GW inverter shipments in the Indian market. Moreover, it also owns the 10GW manufacturing capacity at Bengaluru here in India as well. In the future, Sungrow, in collaboration with industry leaders like Tata Power Solar Systems Limited, will strive to keep leading the Indian renewable energy industry and providing clean electricity across the country with more innovative solutions.

About Tata Power Solar Systems Limited

Tata Power Solar Systems Limited is one of the pioneering solar manufacturers in the world and India's largest specialized EPC player. Founded in 1989, the company was originally formed as a joint venture between Tata Power and British Petroleum Solar (BP Solar). It also offers a diverse line of solar solutions for both urban and rural markets. Tata Power Solar Systems Limited is committed to enabling solar everywhere and aims to provide energy access to millions of people via its integrated solar solutions.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 224 GW installed worldwide as of December 2021. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries.