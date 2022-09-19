Sungrow Unveils its One-Up Solar plus Storage Solutions during ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week 2022

BANGKOK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week 2022, Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage supplier for renewables, showcased its industry-leading PV inverters and energy storage systems for utility, commercial & industrial, and residential applications. With special attention to Thai's quickly developing C&I market, Sungrow took the lead to launch the latest commercial PV inverter: SG125CX and the innovative power optimizer: SP600S, further achieving one big step ahead of its competitors and keeping the first mover advantage in the solar industry.



Sungrow Showed One-Up Solar plus Storage Solutions During ASEW 2022

Thailand has great potential for solar photovoltaic energy and is steadily developing solar projects. Its national Power Development Plan (PDP) 2018-2037 formulates that solar will account for over half of the total energy production by 2037. Noticeably, the Thai government implements a package of liberalizing policies to encourage IPPs and private sectors to install solar systems to decentralize electricity generation and distribution; thus, enabling opportunities for the distributed market. Accordingly, Sungrow demonstrates its industry-leading PV plus ESS solutions for C&I and residential customers. The premium SG125CX-P2, with max. input current of 15A per string and advanced Power Max of 12 MPPTs, achieving a higher yield. It is also equipped with updated AFCI 2.0 and Type I+II SPD, which can detect arcs with 99.9% accuracy, further safeguarding the safety of C&I buildings. As for the C&I storage sector, Sungrow exhibits its new Liquid-Cooled ESS PowerStack: ST500CP. Relying on liquid-cooled technology and cluster-level management, this system will satisfy the increasing demand for energy storage and long-time usage of clean power.

The distributed market has more demand for higher power yield and greater safety. Hence, Sungrow introduces another innovative product: Power Optimizer SP600S, one step ahead of its competitors. SP600S optimizes power generation on module level and brings distributed customers an average of 4%-30% yield increase. Further, it allows a more flexible installation of solar panels on multi-oriented rooftops or other spaces. Using SP600S, plant owners can install more panels by 10% to 70%. The SP600S is equipped with IP68& C5 protection standards, ensuring a long-term operation in even harsh environments. Currently, it can be used with Sungrow's multiple inverters including the SGRS series, SHRS series, and SGCX-P2 series.

When technological progress allows more Thai people to install rooftop solar projects and generate electricity for self-usage, large-scale solar farms and hydro-floating solar projects are still a major force in Thai's renewable energy industry. The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) has recently issued a tender for a large-scale hydro-floating project. Hence, during the show, Sungrow also presented one of the world's most powerful string inverters: SG350HX, which offers max.16 MPPT inputs, each supporting 30 A current, making it fully compatible with 182 mm and 210 mm bifacial large modules. SG350HX can work well in high-altitude areas like hill terrains in Thailand. Another innovative product: PowerTitan, the Liquid-Cooled ESS for utility-scale applications also made a public debut. Similar to its C&I version, this innovation makes BESS more reliable and ensures long-term ROI.

"We have been exploring the Thai market strategically for several years, and established a mature sales, production and services network. By demonstrating our comprehensive solar plus storage solutions during this show, Sungrow confirms its determination to be a leader in this market. We also achieved several milestones in this region such as the 136.24MWh ESS project with Super Energy. We expect to create more of this kind in the future", said Steven Zhu, the Country Manager of Sungrow Thailand.

