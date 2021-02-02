Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust secures its Sustainability-linked Loan of HK$500 million from DBS Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 2 February 2021 - Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited (the "Manager") and DBS Hong Kong jointly announce that Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust ("Sunlight REIT") has secured a HK$500 million sustainability-linked loan today.

This sustainability-linked loan is unsecured and has a tenure of five years. DBS Hong Kong will offer interest margin privileges based on satisfaction of predetermined sustainability performance targets relating to environmental and social aspects. The proceeds of the loan will be used for general working capital.

Mr Alex Cheung, Managing Director and Head of Institutional Banking Group of DBS Hong Kong, said, "At DBS, we believe we can play a significant role in sustainability by financing change and changemakers. We are proud to partner with Sunlight REIT on its sustainability journey, and are committed to supporting our customers in advancing their business sustainability goals."

Mr Wu Shiu Kee, Keith, Chief Executive Officer of the Manager, said, "Sunlight REIT has recently re-crafted its sustainability strategy framework, of which sustainability finance is ranked at the forefront of our priority list. The socioeconomic impacts arising from the COVID-19 outbreak demonstrates the importance of addressing environmental, social and governance factors. As the manager of Sunlight REIT, we are delighted to partner with DBS Hong Kong on this financing arrangement, which would surely help to reinforce the sustainable position of Sunlight REIT for the benefit of its stakeholders."

DBS is a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact and is committed to driving progress towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in ways that are meaningful to its businesses. This includes acting on climate change by partnering with corporates in adopting responsible financing practices. Since 2018, DBS has concluded over 100 sustainable financing deals amounting to about SG$17.5 billion.

About DBS

DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia with a presence in 18 markets. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS is in the three key Asian axes of growth: Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The bank's "AA-" and "Aa1" credit ratings are among the highest in the world.



Recognised for its global leadership, DBS has been named "World's Best Bank" by Euromoney, "Global Bank of the Year" by The Banker and "Best Bank in the World" by Global Finance. The bank is at the forefront of leveraging digital technology to shape the future of banking, having been named "World's Best Digital Bank" by Euromoney. In addition, DBS has been accorded the "Safest Bank in Asia" award by Global Finance for 12 consecutive years from 2009 to 2020.





DBS provides a full range of services in consumer, SME and corporate banking. As a bank born and bred in Asia, DBS understands the intricacies of doing business in the region's most dynamic markets. DBS is committed to building lasting relationships with customers, and positively impacting communities through supporting social enterprises, as it banks the Asian way. It has also established a SGD 50 million foundation to strengthen its corporate social responsibility efforts in Singapore and across Asia.



With its extensive network of operations in Asia and emphasis on engaging and empowering its staff, DBS presents exciting career opportunities. The bank acknowledges the passion, commitment and can-do spirit in all of our 29,000 staff, representing over 40 nationalities. For more information, please visit www.dbs.com.

About Sunlight REIT

Sunlight REIT (Stock code: 435) is a real estate investment trust authorized by the Securities and Futures Commission and constituted by the trust deed dated 26 May 2006 (as amended and supplemented by six supplemental deeds), and has been listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on 21 December 2006. Sunlight REIT offers investors the opportunity to invest in a diversified portfolio of 11 office and five retail properties in Hong Kong with a total gross rentable area of over 1.2 million sq. ft.. The office properties are primarily located in core business areas, including Wan Chai and Sheung Wan, as well as in decentralized business areas such as Mong Kok and North Point. The key retail properties are situated in regional transportation hubs and new towns including Sheung Shui, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long.





