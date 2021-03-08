Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust ("Sunlight REIT") and Dah Sing Bank jointly announce the naming of Dah Sing Financial Centre

Unveiling of eco-friendly financial service-driven hub in the Wan Chai vicinity

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 8 March 2021 - Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited (the "Manager ") and Dah Sing Bank, Limited (the "Bank ") jointly announce that Sunlight Tower, situated at 248 Queen's Road East, is officially renamed as "Dah Sing Financial Centre " today. This name change marks the transformation of this award winning property into a financial service-driven hub in the Wan Chai vicinity, and represents a significant milestone for both Sunlight REIT and the Bank.

Today is the official naming of Dah Sing Financial Centre, the new corporate headquarters of Dah Sing Bank at 248 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai. Mr. Harold Wong, Managing Director and Chief Executive of Dah Sing Bank (second from right), Mr. Derek Wong, Managing Director and Chief Executive of Dah Sing Financial Holdings and Dah Sing Banking Group (right), Mr. Keith Wu, Chief Executive Officer of Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited (second from left) and Mr. Victor Wong, General Manager -- Asset Management of Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited (left) officiated at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, signifying a momentous milestone for the two corporations.

The new Dah Sing Bank digital flagship branch in Dah Sing Financial Centre is open for business today.

As the anchor tenant of Dah Sing Financial Centre, the Bank has leased over 89,000 sq. ft. of office and retail spaces. Utilized as the Bank's new corporate headquarters, the office portion features modern digital technology to promote workplace collaboration, and to enhance working mobility and operational agility. Additionally, it is designed to embrace green and wellness workplace principles, from the implementation of paperless workflows and energy efficient lighting systems, to the use of ergonomic office furniture and fitness amenities. The Bank's new flagship branch on the ground floor also leverages eco-friendly technology and processes to showcase its new approach and standard for customer experience, striking a balance between digital empowerment and its signature personalized service.

The Manager has, in the meantime, capitalized on this new chapter of collaboration by implementing green and proptech features at Dah Sing Financial Centre, including the installation of green wall panels as well as intelligent and energy efficient lighting systems. With the addition of new eateries and a revamped lobby, the Manager is confident to extend the environmental footprint of this Grade A building for the long-term benefits of stakeholders of Sunlight REIT.

Mr. Harold Wong, Chief Executive and Managing Director of Dah Sing Bank, Limited, said, "We are honoured and delighted to partner with Sunlight REIT and to work closely with its highly capable management team. The relocation of our headquarters and flagship branch to the new Dah Sing Financial Centre represents a key milestone for Dah Sing Financial Group, underscoring our long-term commitment to Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. The Group's core businesses are underpinned by our progressiveness, customer focus, personal service and a solid foundation built on over many years. The move marks the next phase of the Group's strategy that embraces technology to sharpen its customer focus and improve its customer experience, as well as maximize its competitiveness and operational efficiency."





Mr. Wu Shiu Kee, Keith, Chief Executive Officer of the Manager, said, "On behalf of Sunlight REIT, I would like to extend a very warm welcome to Dah Sing Bank, Limited as it becomes the anchor tenant of our flagship office property. The change in building name not only symbolizes a long term and mutual commitment, it also portrays our vision to build a sustainable tenant profile for Sunlight REIT, while developing critical aspects of our business through collaboration with strategic partners such as Dah Sing Financial Group."

About Dah Sing Bank

Dah Sing Bank, Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dah Sing Banking Group (HKG:2356) which is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Founded in Hong Kong over 70 years ago, Dah Sing Bank has been providing quality banking products and services to our customers with a vision to be "The Local Bank with a Personal Touch". Over the years, the Bank has been rigorous in delivering on our brand promise to grow with our customers in Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area and beyond -- "Together We Progress and Prosper". Building on our experience and solid foundation in the industry, the Bank's scope of professional services now spans retail banking, private banking, business and commercial banking. Meanwhile, the Bank is also making significant investments in our digital banking capabilities to stay abreast with smart banking developments in Hong Kong and to support financial inclusion at large.

In addition to its Hong Kong banking operations, Dah Sing Bank also has wholly-owned subsidiaries including Dah Sing Bank (China) Limited, Banco Comercial de Macau, and OK Finance Limited. It is also a strategic shareholder of Bank of Chongqing with a shareholding of about 15%. Dah Sing Bank and its subsidiaries now have around 70 branches operating in Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland China.

About Sunlight REIT

Sunlight REIT (Stock code: 435) is a real estate investment trust authorized by the Securities and Futures Commission and constituted by the trust deed dated 26 May 2006 (as amended and supplemented by six supplemental deeds), and has been listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on 21 December 2006. Sunlight REIT offers investors the opportunity to invest in a diversified portfolio of 11 office and five retail properties in Hong Kong with a total gross rentable area of approximately 1.2 million sq. ft.. The office properties are primarily located in core business areas, including Wan Chai and Sheung Wan, as well as in decentralized business areas such as Mong Kok and North Point. The key retail properties are situated in regional transportation hubs and new towns including Sheung Shui, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long.

