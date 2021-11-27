SunMirror AG: Shares have been admitted to trading on the Official Market (Amtlicher Handel) of the Vienna Stock Exchange

First day of trading will be on 29 November 2021

ZUG, SWITZERLAND - EQS Newswire - 27 November 2021 - The Vienna Stock Exchange (Wiener Börse ) today approved the application of SunMirror AG ("SunMirror"; Vienna Stock Exchange: ROR1; Düsseldorf Stock Exchange: ROR; ISIN CH0396131929) for admission of its shares to trading on the Official Market (Amtlicher Handel ), segment Standard Market Continuous, a Regulated Market under the EU MiFID II Directive.





The first day of trading of the shares of SunMirror on the Official Market will be on 29 November 2021.





Trading of the shares of SunMirror in the Vienna MTF of the Vienna Stock Exchange will end on the trading day before the first day of trading on the Official Market.





For the time being, the shares of SunMirror will continue to be listed and traded on the unofficial market segment ( Freiverkehr ) of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange ( Börse Düsseldorf ), a multilateral trading facility (MTF) under the EU MiFID II Directive, as before.













About SunMirror AG

The Group invests into pre-production mineral exploration assets with a focus on battery metals, iron ore and gold deposits in developed markets for the purpose of evaluation and exploration with the aim to either produce minerals at a later stage or sell those properties. The company's shares (ISIN CH0396131929) are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker: ROR1) and the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit: www.sunmirror.com .



