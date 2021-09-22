Sunny Optical, Valens Partner to Integrate A-PHY in Next-Generation Camera Modules

HONG KONG and HOD HASHARON, Israel, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunny Optical Technology Group Company Limited ("Sunny Optical", stock code 2382.HK), and Valens Semiconductor ("Valens") today announced that they have partnered to integrate MIPI A-PHY-compliant chipsets into next-generation camera modules.

A-PHY is a long-reach serializer-deserializer (SerDes) physical layer interface for multi-gig automotive connectivity. It was released by the MIPI Alliance in September 2020 as a standard that simplifies the integration of cameras, sensors and displays in vehicles, while also incorporating functional safety and security. The Valens VA7000 chipset family is the first A-PHY compliant chipset and engineering samples will be available in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The two companies will work together to integrate the VA70XX transmitter chipsets into Sunny Optical's camera modules that enable ADAS and surround view applications.

ADAS: This module will utilize an 8MP sensor with an embedded VA7031 serializer.

This module will utilize an 8MP sensor with an embedded VA7031 serializer. Surround View: This module will utilize a 3MP sensor with an embedded VA7021 serializer, which will connect to an ECU via Unshielded Twisted Pair cables and connectors.

"As a leading automotive supplier in Asia, we acknowledge the momentum that the MIPI A-PHY standard is gaining in the industry, and the significant business opportunity it represents for our company," said Bob Zhang, General Manager at Sunny Smartlead, Sunny Optical. "We're thrilled to partner with Valens, the leading supplier of A-PHY-compliant chipsets, in order to deliver high-resolution camera modules, and we look forward to deepening our collaboration on future projects."

"Sunny Optical's interest in integrating A-PHY-compliant chipsets is further proof that this standard is set to take over the automotive industry, and our partnership gives Valens a strong foothold in the vast and lucrative Asian market." said Gideon Kedem, SVP and Head of Automotive at Valens. "We're already seeing strong demand for our VA70XX chipsets, which provide unmatched connectivity speed, performance, and distance. Integration of these chipsets will enable optimal connectivity of in-vehicle cameras, radars and LiDARs to support the ongoing advancement of ADAS."

About Sunny Optical

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited is a global leading integrated optical components and products manufacturer with more than thirty-five years of history. The Group is principally engaged in the design, R&D, manufacture and sales of optical and optical-related products. Such products include optical components (such as glass spherical and aspherical lenses, plane products, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets and other various lens sets), optoelectronic products (such as handset camera modules, 3D optoelectronic products, vehicle modules and other optoelectronic modules) and optical instruments (such as microscopes and intelligent equipment for testing). The Group focuses on the application fields of optoelectronic-related products, such as handsets, digital cameras, vehicle imaging and sensing systems, security surveillance systems and VR /AR, which are combined with optical, electronic, software and mechanical technologies. For more information, visit www.sunnyoptical.com.

About Valens

Valens is a leading provider of semiconductor products, pushing the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. Valens' Emmy® award-winning HDBaseT technology is the leading standard in the professional audio-video market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of HDBaseT-enabled products. Valens Automotive is a key enabler of the evolution of autonomous driving, providing chipsets that are on the road in vehicles around the world. The underlying technology has been selected to become the basis for the new standard for automotive connectivity. For more information, visit www.valens.com.

Media Contact:

Justine Rosin

Headline Media

Justine@headline.media

IL:+972 54 885 9141

US:+1 917 724 2176

Related Links :

http://valens.com