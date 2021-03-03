KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States based Stanford University has recently released a list representing the top 2% of the most-cited scientists in various disciplines. Sunway University is pleased to share that six researchers from the university were ranked among the top 2% of scientists in the world.



Sunway University Researchers Listed Top 2% in the World. First-row: Professor Tiekink and Professor Saidur. Second-row: Professor Kheireddine and Professor Poppema. Third-row: Associate Professor Dr Adarsh and Professor Yau.

President of Sunway University, Professor Sibrandes Poppema was ranked in the subject category of immunology under the sub-field of oncology and carcinogenesis in clinical medicine, in the career-long Stanford University List of Top World's 2% Scientists.

Over the years, he published over 240 articles on the topics relevant to Immunology, Haematology and Oncology, which were cited more than 18,500 times.

Three further researchers listed in both the career-long and Year 2019 impact Stanford University List of Top World's 2% Scientists were Professor Edward Tiekink, Professor Saidur Rahman and Professor Mohamed Kheireddine.

Professor Tiekink, Distinguished Professor and Head of Research Centre for Crystalline Materials (RCCM), School of Medical and Life Sciences ranked in the subject category for inorganic and nuclear chemistry under the sub-field of organic chemistry.

Research in the RCCM headed by Professor Tiekink pursues two key SDG themes namely, SDG No. 3 Good Health and Well-being and SDG No.13 Climate Action, on the development of novel therapeutics based on metals – metal-based drugs – to face the global challenges of drug resistance to anti-microbials, the need to cure cancer and other diseases.

"I hope to utilise the state-of-the-art facilities at Sunway University to pursue all research efforts. We are excited with the development of the Sunway Medical School as well as translating the laboratory work into clinical studies," shared Professor Tiekink.

Professor Saidur, Distinguished Research Professor and Head of Research Centre for Nanomaterials and Energy Technology, School of Engineering and Technology was ranked in the subject category of Energy under the sub-field of Mechanical Engineering & Transports.

Professor Kheireddine, who is the Associate Dean (Research) for the School of Engineering and Technology and Head of Research Centre for Carbon Dioxide Capture and Utilisation was listed in the subject category of chemical engineering. Also in the Stanford University List of Top World's 2% Scientists for the Year 2019 impact were Professor Yau Kok Lim and Associate Professor Dr Adarsh Kumar Pandey.

Also in the Stanford University List of Top World's 2% Scientists for the Year 2019 impact were Professor Yau Kok Lim and Associate Professor Dr Adarsh Kumar Pandey.

Ranked in the subject category of artificial intelligence & image processing under sub-field of networking & telecommunications was Professor Yau from the Department of Computing and Information Technology, School of Engineering and Technology.

With this recognition, Professor Yau hopes to set up a research centre that facilitates and promotes interaction between local and international research scholars and industry to pursue academic excellence, as well as creating research opportunities for solving industrial world problems.

From the Research Centre for Nanomaterials and Energy Technology, School of Engineering and Technology, Associate Professor Dr Adarsh field of research focused on advanced energy storage materials, renewable energy technologies and nanomaterials.

Dr Adarsh believes the innovation in research is the main driver of the advancement of society. "With the recognition, I intend to bring forward my research by developing more efficient advanced energy storage materials, to provide a more efficient and affordable solar energy to society.