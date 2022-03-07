Sunway University's Female Scientists are Leading the Way in Science in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For centuries, women around the world have made important contributions to the sciences and advancement of technologies. However, their efforts and achievements were often not highlighted as much as they deserved. The International Women's Day is celebrated globally to commemorate the achievements of women while recognising their contribution towards building a sustainable future. In conjunction with International Women's Day, Sunway University is celebrating its female scientists who have contributed significantly in propelling the University towards being among the top cited research universities in Malaysia.



Sunway University

In line with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal No.5 Gender Equality, Sunway University has been a pioneer in this sector and have led the way in this aspiration through Goal No.4, the power of Quality Education. The University has played a leading role in recognising and acknowledging the role of female scientists in the University, the nation and the world in addressing global challenges and impact.

Sunway University has female scientists across various sectors such as Engineering and Technology, Arts, Medical and Life Sciences, Hospitality and Service Management, Mathematical Sciences, Business, English Language and Sustainable Development. The University's female researchers collaborate with experts locally and internationally by applying their knowledge to satisfy and advance human needs at the same time ensure planetary health.

Professor Elizabeth Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Sunway Education Group, who was recently awarded with UN Women 2021 Asia-Pacific WEPs Regional Awards for Leadership Commitment said, "SEG as a whole is committed to gender equality, now even more so with our commitment to the UN SDGs. Over the 30 years I have been here now, it has been amazing to see the increasing number of women within our campus community, especially academics, researchers and leaders. We are proud of our women researchers who are paving the way forward in the scientific community and believe celebrating their achievements will inspire a generation of young female scientists for the future."

Sunway University is also committed to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals or the UNSDGs, especially goals no. 4 – Quality Education, no. 5 – Gender Equality and no. 10 – Reduced Inequalities. The University fosters gender equality as part of many efforts to build an inclusive work environment, as they believe men and women bring different strengths to the workplace.

Professor Tan Sri Dr Jemilah Mahmood, Executive Director of Sunway Centre For Planetary Health said, "It is often said that women hold up half the sky. As a medical practitioner, with a long humanitarian and development career, I have witnessed the courage, strength and resilience among women in different challenging settings. I am constantly reminded that where women are respected and where gender equality thrives, the entire community benefits from better health outcomes, better education, and stronger community bonds. This is why I am now committed to advancing the University's mission towards sustainability, of both people and planet as one interconnected system – that is planetary health. As a woman, I know that change happens when we are collaborative, relational, intuitive, empathetic and focus on results, which are inherent qualities of feminist leadership."

Professor Sibrandes Poppema, President of Sunway University stated, "For the world to step up to a better future, 100% of humanity needs to be involved." At Sunway Education Group, women make up more than 65 percent of the workforce, including top management roles. Various policies in place including Flexible Work Arrangements for Mothers, Anti-Sexual Harassment, as well as Diversity and Inclusion ensures both female and male employees' welfare and wellbeing.