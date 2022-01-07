SUNWAY VELOCITY HOTEL KUALA LUMPUR INTRODUCES NEW STAY, SHOP AND EAT PACKAGE AND GUEST-CENTRIC SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunway Velocity Hotel Kuala Lumpur has recently collaborated with the interconnected Sunway Velocity Mall to launch the Stay, Shop, and Eat package, providing guests with an exciting urban holiday adventure at great value.



Enjoy a comfy night's stay at Sunway Velocity Hotel, located just 10 minutes away from Kuala Lumpur City Centre



Have a rejuvenating swim in Sunway Velocity Hotel's infinity swimming pool

The launch also coincides with the Hotel's introduction to a host of brand-new guest-centric sustainability initiatives which provides convenience and comfort to guests, while being good for the environment.

A Perfectly-Packaged Urban Adventure

The family-friendly Stay, Shop and Eat package which is valued from RM252++, is now priced from only RM182 nett and includes a 2D1N stay in a superior room, and a RM30 rebate on shopping and dining spent at Sunway Velocity Mall, Nanjing Street or Kaffeinate Express including minibar receipts.

Besides enjoying a comfortable stay at Sunway Velocity Hotel Kuala Lumpur, guests will be able to explore the interconnected one-million square feet Sunway Velocity Mall which features over 400 fashion, entertainment and food and beverage outlets across four unique precincts - the Market Place, Food Street Food, Commune and Nanjing Street. The Mall also includes the largest IMAX screen in Malaysia.

The Market Place offers artisan food, fresh produce and daily essentials in an environment styled to capture the feel of a European marketplace. Food Street Food offers alluring and irresistible local hawker delights while the Instagramable Commune hosts an array of artisanal products artistic workshops, quirky accessories and laidback cafes. Nanjing Street is Malaysia's first hotpot town where the largest variety of hotpots and authentic Chinese cuisines are located.

Sunway Velocity Hotel Kuala Lumpur makes for the perfect family or corporate getaway as it is located in the heart of the Sunway Velocity integrated development, just 10 minutes away from the Kuala Lumpur city centre. It is also perfect for health tourist as it is a walk away from the Sunway Medical Centre Velocity. The development is connected to two major MRT stations at Maluri and Cochrane, and LRT at Taman Maluri for easy access to the rest of the Klang Valley.

Brand New Guest-Centric Sustainability Initiatives

Aligned with Sunway Group's commitment to drive the achievement of the United Nation's 17 Sustainable Development Goals, Sunway Velocity Hotel has introduced a host of innovative sustainability initiatives which are guest-centric in design.

Guests can now quickly and safely check-in with the Hotel's self-check-in kiosks where e-payments can be made. Besides reducing paper usage, the self-check-in kiosks enables guests to check-in easily without queueing and minimizes human contact to ensure their safety.

Similarly, the Hotel's e-concierge service allows guests to quickly and conveniently place their orders for necessities through a WhatsApp catalogue. Guests can pay online and have their items conveniently delivered to their room.

The Hotel has also introduced locally-sourced natural products in the rooms to replace bathroom amenities packaged in single-use plastic. Guests are now able to enjoy their bath with Tanamera Green Amenities, a range made with natural herbs and essential oils which are non-toxic, chemical-free, with no artificial colouring, fragrance and preservatives. The new amenities reduce the production of plastic waste and reduces the flow of chemicals into the water, while providing guests with products that contain high percentages of botanical complexes that are pure and mild for the skin.

To book your stay at Sunway Velocity Hotel, please log on to https://www.sunwayhotels.com/sunway-velocity/