Sunwoda Unveils Its Comprehensive Energy Storage Solutions Across the Full Industrial Chain at RE+ 2024

Sunwoda Energy made a significant impact at RE+ 2024 in Anaheim, showcasing advanced energy storage solutions tailored for the North American market. The company's presence at the event underscored its commitment to leading the global transition to renewable energy through cutting-edge technology. With a diverse portfolio that caters to utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential sectors, Sunwoda's comprehensive energy storage solutions are designed to enhance energy efficiency, support grid stability, and empower both businesses and homeowners with reliable energy systems.

At the forefront of Sunwoda’s showcase was the NoahX 5MWh liquid cooling system, a high-capacity energy storage solution featuring 314Ah cells. This system supports critical grid applications such as frequency regulation and renewable integration, combining large-scale capacity with enhanced safety and durability.

Sunwoda’s commercial and industrial energy storage offerings, such as the NoahX 344kWh and 417kWh cabinets, were also highlighted for their efficiency and cost-saving benefits. These systems provide businesses with flexible and scalable energy management, reducing energy costs while improving operational efficiency.

In the residential sector, the SunESS series and Oasis 60 series were presented as ideal solutions for homeowners looking for dependable and scalable energy storage. These systems combine easy installation with advanced safety features, making them a smart choice for energy-conscious consumers.

During the event, Steven Wang, Sunwoda’s Utility Energy Storage Solution Director, delivered a keynote speech titled Powering the Future: Advanced Battery Solutions for Global Energy Storage Markets. Wang discussed the significant growth potential of energy storage in North America and emphasized the role of advanced battery technology in addressing regional challenges. His insights resonated with the audience and reinforced Sunwoda's strategy to drive innovation and expand its footprint in the North American market.

About Sunwoda

Founded in 1997, Sunwoda Electronic Co., Ltd. ("Sunwoda" for short) went public on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2011 and successfully listed GDR on the Swiss Stock Exchange in 2022, making it a leading enterprise in the global lithium-ion battery field. After nearly three decades of dedication and innovation, Sunwoda has achieved multifaceted business success, emerging as an invisible champion in the 3C battery sector, ranking among the top 10 globally in power battery installations, and leading in cumulative energy storage system installations within China.

