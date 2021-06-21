Sunyard Showcased Its Latest Upgraded Android MiniPOS i50

Bring Your Customer the New Generation of Payment On the Go

HANGZHOU, China, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunyard Technology, the leading global payment solution provider, officially unveiled the upgraded i50 Android MiniPOS for greater reliability, the new generation paperless mobile terminal, at the 2021 Yangtze River Delta Digital Finance Forum in Hangzhou China, beckoning those with a head of new fintech technology. With the launch, Sunyard's i50 enables consumers to enjoy the innovative feat of environmentally-friendly payment solutions, which has gained prominence in recent years.

While environment protection covers a wide swath of ranges, Sunyard is geared to help drive shifts in a better world to raise awareness of people worldwide. That's why we would like to recommend Sunyard's eco-friendly i50, the paperless Android mobile payment terminal. Certified by PCI PTS and EMV, the i50 also takes Android payment terminals up a notch as it's a digital era people's requirements for convenience and speed are evolving higher and higher.

Sunyard's brand-new i50 is a compact and light-weight mini POS fitting snugly in your hand, apt for small and medium businesses who should be imbuing themselves with a portable terminal to effectively reduce their cost, though dual SAM card slots are designed to meet both micro and giant merchants' needs.

Taking all the benefits of Android, the i50 is scalable for numerous added-value applications to simultaneously run under the highest levels of inbuilt payment security, turning i50 into a smart Internet management platform. The merchants can monitor the operation situation in time with the powerful payment terminal tailored to their growing chorus of demands.

Configured with a state-of-the-art processor, the i50 has also caught on the trend of full communication capabilities, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G/3G/2G to ensure easy connections all the time. With super endurance and a robust scanning engine, the gorgeous modern terminal features a 5-inch IPS touch screen and inbuilt hard decoding camera, making it smooth to scan 1D & 2D codes to realize Omni-channel payments all day, and can quickly and accurately process various payment transactions such as bank cards, NFC, and QR Code payment.

At Sunyard, we're constantly expanding and evolving our portfolio of products to help you grow your business. Everything we do is backed by the expertise, support, and commitment that you already trust us for.

About Sunyard

Sunyard Technology Co., Ltd, the leading global payment solution provider, is offering cost-effective, superior quality payment terminals and financial software products including payment password system, same-city liquidation system, corporate e-bank system, risk alarm system, etc. As the earliest listed financial IT company in China (SSE Code: 600571), Sunyard has achieved the leading position in the field of financial industry with more than two decades of professional experience. Based on the solid foundation in the domestic market, Sunyard is committed to expanding the international market according to its development strategy.