SUPALAPA Festival: 20+ International Artists, Dual Arenas, 4 Stages, and a Thrilling Addition of Wrestling Experience

Unveiling Phase 1 Lineup for March 2nd & 3rd at Resorts World Awana, Genting Highland

—

SUPALAPA Festival, the highly anticipated music festival set to take place at Resorts World Awana, Genting Highlands on the 2nd and 3rd March next year has finally unveiled its first wave of artists, promising an electrifying weekend of music and adventure across four curated stages - Kinda Big Stage, Very Tall Stage, Pooltato Stage and Tristan Da Cunha Stage. Promising music, art, food, laughter and surprises like never before await the attendees.

The festival will uncover the first wave of artists: the dynamic Armani White, the iconic Paul Van Dyk, the entrancing Cosmic Gate, the fabulous chart-topping Tones and I; as well as Tiktok sensations Ian Asher and Keemokazi. Joining them will be an incredible line-up of talents such as Rave Republic from DJ Mag’s Top 100, Belle Sisoski, Jovynn, Coex, Forceparkbois, Hard Lights, Notep, NYK, Früde, Limguini and Solarprint. Stay tuned for more headliners and exciting acts.

Addam Maleq, Festival Director of SUPALAPA Festival 2024 mentioned, “It's going to be BOOMZ, it’s going to be LOUD and watch out because the lineup is only going to get better and better. NO CAP FAM!”

"Welcome, future Supalapians, to the SUPALAPA Festival 2024 – where the lineup is so wild that our idea of normal includes believing in yodelling yaks! This isn't your run-of-the-mill concert with a sad burger stand on the side – no way! It's a full-blown intergalactic journey. We're talking music, we're talking wrestling, we're talking interpretive dance-offs with alien flamingos! If you skip this, I'll personally hunt you down and launch a potato straight at your noggin. You've been warned! SUPALAPA Festival 2024, where the only thing more absurd than the array is our commitment to yodelling yaks and potato-based threats!" said Liu De Chris, Chief of Staff of SUPALAPA Festival 2024.

This gala event offers more than just music; it’s an immersive weekend escape that combines world-class entertainment with luxurious accommodation, along with exciting recreational activities, and stunning natural surroundings.

Phase 1 tickets for SUPALAPA Festival 2024 are now on sale at www.supalapa.com, while Phase 2 and Phase 3 will begin sales on 21 December 2023 and 21 January 2024 respectively.Fans Fans are encouraged to secure their spots in advance, as this is an unmissable experience that is sure to sell fast.

SUPALAPA is taking a stance against ticketing fraud to the next level, the Smart ticketing system featuring anti-fraud technology by Crowdserve - promises to bring transparency, security, and control back to attendees, preventing scalpers and scammers with the use of their dynamic QR code technology.

For more information and updates about SUPALAPA Festival 2024, please visit www.supalapa.com or follow SUPALAPA Festival 2024 on Facebook and Instagram.

