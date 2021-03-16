Super Retail Group Reduces Fulfilment Costs with the Flick of a Switch

Manhattan Active® Omni solution allows leading ANZ retailer to navigate COVID-19 ecommerce surge and deliver 12-month projected savings goal on day one

SYDNEY, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced that the leading Australasian retailer, Super Retail Group, parent company of Rebel, Super Cheap Auto, BCF and Macpac, has successfully gone live with Manhattan's Distributed Order Management solution, part of the Manhattan Active Omni solution suite.



Female runner tying her shoes preparing for a run

Super Retail Group's previous online order fulfilment system allocated orders based on proximity to customers without considering the true cost to fulfil. As a result, more than 20% of home delivery orders were shipped interstate at a higher cost, despite the company having the items in stock in the state. Additionally, more than 15% of home delivery orders were split into multiple packages, which also increased fulfilment costs.

As part of its omni-retailing strategy, Super Retail Group migrated to the cloud-based Manhattan Active Omni solution. Using Manhattan's solution, the Group is now competitively positioned to fully configure its online order fulfilment to meet a much more exacting customer promise around time from 'click to consumer'.

"As a result of various pandemic mitigation measures, online sales of home fitness and outdoor leisure exploded in Australia in 2020, resulting in Super Retail Group increasing ecommerce sales by 87 percent to $237 million in the second half of 2020. In an effort to meet this surge in online orders and meet our customer promise around delivery, we fast-tracked the roll-out of Manhattan Associates' omnichannel solution in a remote, socially distanced manner. The resulting solution achieved significant fulfilment savings per order, from day one of operation," explained Brian Townshend, Super Retail Group's general manager of omni-retail.

"When COVID-19 fully hit and many businesses were consolidating projects, we actually sped up the deployment of Manhattan Active Omni and it now offers us a single window of visibility and availability of stock across our entire supply chain network" added Townshend.

"The Manhattan solution is highly adaptable and responsive. Even implementing it virtually and operating throughout the challenges of COVID-19, the new system has been able to accommodate major order and fulfilment routing changes within minutes. With the new system, we were able to change our fulfilment logic and immediately reduce fulfilment costs – even achieving our 12-month goal on day one, which is a remarkable result," finished Townshend.

"We would like to congratulate Super Retail Group on the great work and results they have achieved during a challenging 2020. We know at this particular time, just how important it is for this leading Australasian retailer to be able to get the best local and international brands to its customers as quickly as possible, whether it's via delivery or click & collect," added Raghav Sibal, Managing Director of Australia and New Zealand for Manhattan Associates.

"To roll-out Manhattan Active Omni virtually during COVID-19 and then immediately see these excellent results is testament to not only the power of our cloud solution, but also the expertise of our team, as well as the strong partnership between the two companies," ended Sibal.

ENDS

Receive up-to-date product, customer and partner news directly from Manhattan Associates on Twitter and Facebook.

About Super Retail Group

Super Retail Group is one of Australasia's Top 10 retailers and is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange. Its story began in the 1970's with the founding and development of a number of individual family owned businesses. Each shared a similar DNA of being uniquely Australian, challenging the status quo and building a community of customers by helping people live their passions.

They brought this family of like-minded businesses together to form the Super Retail Group, and have continued that legacy of supporting customers and their passions. Super Retail Group goes above and beyond to deliver what its customers need. It is this commitment that has seen Super Retail Group grow into the leader in retailing of auto, sport and outdoor leisure products in Australia and New Zealand.

Proudly headquartered in Brisbane, its network extends to over 670 retail stores and more than 12,000 team members across Australia, New Zealand and China. Today, Super Retail Group has grown to one of Australasia's largest retailers, housing iconic brands including BCF Boating Camping Fishing, Macpac, Rebel and Supercheap Auto, with an annualised turnover in excess of $2.5 billion.

https://www.superretailgroup.com.au/

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates makes commerce-ready supply chains that bring all points of commerce together so you're ready to sell and ready to execute. Across the store, through your network or from your fulfilment centre, we design, build and deliver market-leading solutions that support both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability. By converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution, our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help our customers get commerce ready—and ready to reap the rewards of the omni-channel marketplace. For more information, please visit http://www.manh.com/en-au.