SuperChoice Embeds Auraya's EVA Voice Biometric Technology to their Platform

EVA Voice Biometrics is making it easier and more secure for SuperChoice customers to verify their identity

SYDNEY, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Auraya, a world leader in voice biometric technology, announced its EVA Voice Biometrics deployment into SuperChoice's platform.

SuperChoice is one of Australia's largest digital service providers, enabling millions of digital transactions each year. They sought Auraya's help to add another layer of multi-factor identity verification for users of their solutions.

Recognising that the way customers do business is changing, such as flexible working arrangements, the shift to mobile and the increased digital services, meant that their clients needed more identity verification options.

SuperChoice selected EVA Voice Biometrics allowing users to verify their identity on all devices by simply using their voice.

A voiceprint is unique and gives customers a secure and convenient way to verify who they are. Employers can feel confident that the right people are accessing the right functions and have the authority to transact.

John Halls, the CTO at SuperChoice, says "Making decisions about security is not a decision we make lightly at SuperChoice. Our reputation and our customer's reputation depend on us getting it right. We chose Auraya's voice biometric technology because it can seamlessly integrate with our platform, adding another layer of multi-factor authentication to our user experience. One that's secure, easy and convenient for the user."

Paul Magee, the CEO of Auraya, commented "EVA, Auraya's voice biometric system for Multi factor-factor authentication, is helping organizations provide a convenient method for legitimate users to access their data whilst preventing fraudsters from accessing records to do account takeovers and perpetrate cybercrime. SuperChoice is a leader in their industry with millions of transactions going through their platform. We are proud to have been selected to add another layer of security and convenience into their systems."

About SuperChoice

SuperChoice is part of the CPS group of companies and is proud to be a long-established member of the FinTech industry. When SuperChoice started its pioneering service in 1996, many customers had not heard of a business that offered Software as a Service (SaaS). SuperChoice built its solutions from the ground up and helped educate the industry it serves about the benefits of cloud-based SAAS solutions.

SuperChoice's initial goal was to transform the way the superannuation industry did things. And we have played a big part in making that happen. Especially our involvement in bringing to market a SuperStream compliant Clearinghouse solution in 2014 and being the first Tax Office accredited Sending Service Provider to go live with Single Touch Payroll in 2018.

Our reputation may have been built on our robust SuperStream clearinghouse solution, but we have not stopped there. There is a growing need for digital transactions for every size and shape of business and a continued need to comply with ever-changing government regulations.

We provide market-leading transaction solutions designed to make things easier, simpler, and streamlined for everyone. Connecting the industry: Employers, Super Funds and their administrators, Life Insurers, Payroll Solution Providers, Accounting Software Providers, and ultimately employees.

About Auraya

Auraya is a world leader in voice biometric technology with the mission of empowering people and organizations to interact and engage with convenience and security in all channels and languages. Auraya develops next-gen voice biometrics technology to deliver easy to use and highly secure authentication and fraud detection capabilities. Auraya provides its technology to a global network of partners who incorporate Auraya's voice biometric technology into their secure, customer-facing applications and fraud detection solutions. The ecosystem of partners delivers solutions in all industries including government, education, healthcare, financial services, retail services and telecommunications. If you would like to talk to the team at Auraya, send us an email at info@aurayasystems.com.

