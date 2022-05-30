Supercomputer Fugaku retains first place worldwide in HPCG and Graph500 rankings

TOKYO, May 30, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - The supercomputer Fugaku, jointly developed by RIKEN and Fujitsu, has successfully retained the top spot for five consecutive terms in multiple major high-performance computer rankings including HPCG and Graph500 BFS (Breadth-First Search), and has also taken second place for the TOP500 and HPL-AI rankings. The HPCG is a performance ranking for computing methods often used for real-world applications, and the Graph500 ranks systems based on graph analytic performance, an important element in data-intensive workloads. The results of the rankings were announced on May 30 at the ISC2022 High-Performance Computing Conference, which is currently being held in Hamburg, Germany.

The results this time were made with Fugaku's full complement of 158,976 nodes fit into 432 racks. On HPCG, it scored 16.00 petaflops. On the TOP500, it achieved a LINPACK score of 442.01 petaflops, and on HPL-AI it gained a score of 2.004 exaflops.



The top ranking on Graph500 was won by a collaboration involving RIKEN, Kyushu University, Fixstars Corporation, and Fujitsu. It earned a score of 102,955.5 gigaTEPS.



According to Satoshi Matsuoka, director of RIKEN R-CCS, "The research and development of Fugaku embodies Japan's world-leading IT technology, which combines performance and power savings with ease of programming. The results this time, first place in HPCG and Graph500, and second place in TOP500 and HPL-AI, show that Fugaku remains one of the world's leading supercomputers in the field of high-performance computing, where evolution and competition are fierce worldwide. Even after 2 years since its first appearance on these benchmarks, Fugaku has achieved the overall highest performance in the world and continues to demonstrate versatility in a wide range of applications. Fugaku will bring DX that is useful in the real world with its outstanding practicality and solve many social problems as HPC infrastructure that continues to realize Society 5.0 and SDGs. RIKEN will continue to work on further upgrading and stable operation of Fugaku and promote research with a view to developing next-generation supercomputers."



Naoki Shinjo, Deputy Head of Future Society & Technology Unit at Fujitsu Limited, stated, "Today's results revealed that Fugaku ranked first in the HPCG and Graph500 categories, and second in TOP500 and HPL-AI, demonstrating once again that Fugaku remains a supercomputer with world-class performance in a wide range of real-world applications. Fujitsu continues to work on a number of promising initiatives to leverage the potential of Fugaku for the good of humanity, including close collaboration with RIKEN on R&D to explore new fields in the drug discovery process, combining Fugaku with Fujitsu's DeepTwin AI technology, which accurately acquires quantitative characteristics from complex data by unsupervised learning. We look forward to working with RIKEN and others in the global scientific and technology communities to promote research that utilizes HPC technologies to contribute to the realization of Society 5.0, SDGs, and the realization of a decarbonized society."



About Fujitsu



Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$32 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more:



